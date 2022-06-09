‘They are deciding people’s lives’, says mother of child with achondroplasia about STJ decision | Paraná

It is expected that the decision will impact, for example, cases in which the patient obtained access to treatment in court. This is the case of Maria Fernanda Lopes, 11 years old, with achondroplasia – a disease known as dwarfism.

To g1 Paranáthe mother, Jéssica Lopes, a resident of Curitiba, says she feels her hands are tied.

The business administrator said that on Monday (6) she received the long-awaited telephone call in which the health plan informed that it would buy the necessary medicine from Maria Fernanda.

The supply of Voxzogo (vosoritida) by the health plan was determined by the Justice in compliance with a writ of mandamus filed by the family about a month ago. The medicine costs around R$ 1.3 million a year, says the mother.

The medication was only marketed in Brazil at the end of last year by the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa). As soon as the release was granted, Maria Fernanda’s family began the journey to gather the necessary exams, reports and documents and file the judicial request – which took place about a month ago.

However, with the decision of the STJ, Jessica says she does not know what can happen with the treatment of her daughter – who has not even had access to the drug, since the health plan only informed two days ago that it would provide the product.

“We feel hostage to the system. They are deciding people’s lives, people depend on it. I’m rooting for a miracle,” says Jessica.

2 of 2 Maria Fernanda was diagnosed with achondroplasia when she was still in her mother’s belly — Photo: Personal archive Maria Fernanda was diagnosed with achondroplasia when she was still in her mother’s belly — Photo: Personal archive

Lawyer Ney Fabiano Brandão represents Maria Fernanda in court and is specifically dedicated to the causes of patients who go to court to have access to treatments.

Brandão states that the STJ decision does not automatically suspend treatments provided by health plans, but creates a jurisprudence that is “harmful” to the rights of patients and that “will certainly have a negative influence on many judges and courts in the country, who may use them to support their decisions”.

“The lawsuits aim to preserve the patient’s survival, or the minimum of dignity in the face of the impossibility of cure. There are countless diseases that, properly treated, guarantee the lives of patients, such as cancer, diabetes and rare diseases. high cost, and it is up to the doctor to decide on the appropriate therapy, and not to the plans or the National Health Agency”, argues the lawyer.

The lawyer explains that the decision of the STJ reduces the coverage of therapies that the plans need to provide, failing to meet the needs of a large portion of patients.

Maria Fernanda was diagnosed with achondroplasia when she was still in her mother’s womb. The disease is a bone dysplasia, caused by a genetic mutation, and which affects the development of so-called long bones – such as arms and legs.

Since her daughter was born, the mother says, she has been under medical supervision and has been treating the disease. However, according to Jessica, the medication required in court is more modern and, according to the doctors who accompany the child, it is capable of improving Maria Fernanda’s quality of life, autonomy, and bone development.

“The person with dwarfism lives a life full of limitations, they have no autonomy”, he says.

The mother says that throughout her daughter’s life she waited for the emergence of a drug of this type and that she fears a setback in Maria Fernanda’s treatment. Because it acts similarly to a growth hormone, the drug needs to be administered while the patient is still growing.

In the case of Maria Fernanda, the doctors estimate that there is still a window of four years during which the use of the medication would have an effect.

“We are already running out of time. We are 4 years old. Every week we lose is less treatment, less benefits”, says the mother.

Jessica says that, due to the high cost of the drug, the judicial route is the only way to obtain it. She regrets the way the STJ is making the decision on health insurance coverage and says that parents of other children with achondroplasia are also “distressed and desperate”.

“It’s not the car tax that has become more expensive, it’s life, it’s a life that can wither because of it. A decision cannot be made that way”, he says.