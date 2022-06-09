UFMG – Federal University of Minas Gerais

Pedro Vitor Brandão in a paper presentation on clinical prediction Personal archive

With the aim of understanding the probability of a person who has already had covid-19 also presenting symptoms of depression, Master’s student Pedro Vitor Bernardes Brandão, from the Postgraduate Program in Statistics at the Institute of Exact Sciences (Icex) at UFMG, developed probabilistic calculation model awarded by the Society of Actuaries (SoA) in the Actuarial Implications of Covid-19 in Latin America Essays contest.

Brandão says that the award-winning article, Predictive modeling of depression in patients diagnosed with covid-19: use of the logistic regression techniqueis linked to previous works on disease sequelae that were developed during the pandemic at the UFMG School of Medicine.

“The intention of the formula I developed is to evaluate the history of use and procedures that a patient does before having a disease. Through the formula, the medical team can visualize which patients are more likely to contract that disease in question”, he explains.

In the case of the award-winning article, the student evaluated the probability of a user of the Unified Health System (SUS) to develop depression as a consequence of covid-19. The intention was to identify these patients so that the SUS could act preventively, in order to improve the quality of life of these people and reduce costs for the system.

Methodology

Upon completing his degree in Actuarial Science, also at UFMG, the student had already worked with clinical predictions in the area of ​​renal failure. To develop the probabilistic formula that relates covid-19 and depression, Brandão used data from SIGSUS, the SUS management information system. “It is there that information about the procedures performed, such as consultations and exams, is recorded. I considered the data from June 2020 to June 2021”, he informs.

With the database in hand, the researcher identified the users of the Unified Health System who had contracted covid-19 in June 2020. Then, he considered the last month of his time frame to observe who was depressed, but who had not been diagnosed with the disease in previous months. “So I was able to assess the type of procedure that had been done on these patients before they were diagnosed with depression,” he says.

Subsequently, the researcher applied logistic regression, a technique that makes it possible to visualize the relationship between dependent and independent variables. Among the variables considered, Brandão mentions the number of consultations with flu-like symptoms made by patients over the period considered. According to the researcher, this type of model is important because it allows the SUS to plan itself, since it is able to estimate the probability of patients having some disease in the future.

Variables considered in a model developed by the researcher Personal archive

“Predictive statistical models are great planning tools, which are essential for reducing healthcare costs. Through the formula I developed, SUS can understand how many patients are likely to have depression after they have covid-19. It is possible to prescribe preventive treatments, which are cheaper and relieve the system. If you know the probability that a person will develop an expensive disease, it is possible to act to prevent it or plan the budget for those treatments”, concludes Pedro Brandão .