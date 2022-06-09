What is known about Justin Bieber’s Lyme Disease

Singer Justin Bieber announced that he had to postpone the next three shows of his tour, titled “Justice World Tour”, to take care of his health. The Canadian artist vented on social media and said that the situation is getting worse.

While not going into details, he wrote, “I can’t believe I’m saying this. I’ve done everything to get better, but my illness is getting worse. My heart breaks that I have to postpone the next shows (doctor’s orders).”

It is worth remembering that the singer has concerts scheduled in Brazil for September this year. It will be one of the main attractions of Rock in Rio 2022.

Diagnosis

Justin did not elaborate on why the shows were postponed, but it is speculated that the reason is his treatment for Lyme disease.

Justin revealed in January 2020 that he had been diagnosed with Lyme. At the time, he shared the news in a now-deleted Instagram post. In the text, the star referred to rumors that circulated at the time, which suggested that his appearance and the spots on his skin were related to drug use.

“A lot of people didn’t realize that I was recently diagnosed with Lyme disease,” he said. “Not only that, but a serious case of chronic mononucleosis that affected my skin, my brain functions, my energy and my health in general. I’m struggling and getting through it! It’s been a difficult few years, but with the right treatment (…) I’ll be back and better than ever.”

The disease, considered rare in Brazil, is transmitted by ticks contaminated with the bacterium. borrelia, after the arachnid is attached to the human body for about 24 hours. Symptoms involve joint pain and skin lesions, malaise and irritability, and the condition also affects immunity.

Lyme disease currently has no cure, and it can reach serious stages if it affects the central nervous system. Treatment is with antibiotics.

In a documentary released at the end of January 2020, Justin revealed that dealing with the diagnosis caused a depression that affected his self-esteem and living with family and friends. “It may not seem very difficult for some people to just get out of bed in the morning, but it has been difficult for me,” he said.

Treatment

Justin was diagnosed in 2019 after a series of tests done at the request of Dr. Erica Lehman, who became a Lyme disease specialist after treating other celebrities such as influencer Jordan Younger.

For the star, it was difficult to identify the disease because he had already dealt with anxiety and addictions, problems that were exacerbated by sudden fame during adolescence, especially after a troubled childhood.

Despite speaking openly about Lyme disease, Justin doesn’t reveal many details about the treatment or how his routine is affected by the symptoms. The singer’s tour in Brazil remains confirmed.