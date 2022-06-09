what medicine says about living without menstruation

There are many myths surrounding menstruation – and even more about the absence of it. Those who take the contraceptive pill continuously may be faced with the question: am I doing harm to my body? But that’s not true. Experts say that both continuous and paused oral contraceptives have the same effects in women.

“If you are not taking any hormones, not menstruating means a problem. But with the pill, whether continuous or with a break, no. In terms of health, not menstruating can bring more comfort to the patient, who does not have symptoms”, says the gynecologist Georgia Laurian Pasquali, contributor to the Sexo sem Dúvida Platform.

We know that the pill helps prevent pregnancy, but it doesn’t just work on our ovaries. It also affects a gland in our brain. “The hormonal contraceptive blocks the pituitary gland, which controls our ovaries. It produces some hormones and stimulates the region to produce eggs, triggering them to be released into the body”, says gynecologist Lilian Fiorelli, specialist in Female Sexuality and Urogynecology from USP.

The pills indicate to the pituitary that estrogen and progesterone, the hormones responsible for menstruation, already exist in the body. Thus, the ovaries do not need to be stimulated. In the long term, contrary to what many women think, the use of this contraceptive does not affect our amount of ovulation stock or fertility. “Our number of eggs is fixed, from the moment we are born. Every month, we lose about a thousand of them, ovulating or not”, says Lilian.

As a result, women who stop to “clean their bodies before getting pregnant” can become pregnant very quickly after stopping the drug. Just stop using it to ovulate again next month.

Of course, each case is different. “If a patient has been using the pill for a long time, with or without a break, it is natural for her to have a delay in her attempts to get pregnant. period and needed some time to get going”, says Giórgia.

If the normal time for a couple to try to conceive, before health investigations are necessary, is one year. With the use of the pill, whether continuous or not, it can take up to a year and a half.

Pill can mask symptoms

Neither the body nor the health of a woman is harmed by the use of contraceptives. But the constant presence of hormones in the body, without the body having to make an effort to generate them, can mask some symptoms of problems that we would know more easily without the use of the pill.

“The pill can, indeed, improve the symptoms of colic, PMS, profuse bleeding. If the patient has been using it since adolescence and has, for example, endometriosis or fibroids, it may take longer to have a diagnosis, even with regular exams” , says Giorgia. And if the woman uses the continuous option, she may still not notice some symptoms that signal the onset of menopause.

“The main symptom of menopause is the absence of menstruation. And those who use the continuous pill will take time to realize this. If the patient is old enough to enter this phase, it is necessary to stop using it and investigate hormonal issues”, says Giorgia.