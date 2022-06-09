WHO considers distributing vaccines to control monkeypox

The World Health Organization (WHO) said on Wednesday it was evaluating the quantity and effectiveness of smallpox vaccines available for distribution in relatively small amounts to countries where monkeypox cases have been detected.

“There are approved antivirals and vaccines for monkeypox, but their availability is limited, and we are coordinating the distribution of stocks based on equity and public health needs,” explained WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus in Collective interview.

To this end, the organization has been in contact with countries that have made their stocks available and companies that produce these vaccines, to determine how many doses there are in the world and what types of vaccines are involved, in addition to confirming production and distribution capacity.

The WHO has been notified in recent weeks of more than 1,000 cases of monkeypox in 29 non-endemic countries, particularly in Europe.

“We have different generations of vaccines, and the amount of each varies. We are also analyzing whether they have been tested, as their potency needs to be checked regularly,” said WHO Epidemics and Pandemics Director Sylvie Briand, also at the press conference.

“We are not recommending mass vaccination, but targeting close contacts (of infected), so it’s not about sending millions (of doses) to one place, but a few thousand to various places in the world, and we need to assess the need in each place. “, said Briand.

RISK TO NON-ENDEMIC COUNTRIES.

Tedros pointed out that “the risk of monkeypox establishing itself as a (common) disease in non-endemic countries is real” and that this could pose a risk to vulnerable groups such as pregnant women and children.

“This scenario can be avoided. We urge affected countries to make an effort to identify all cases and contacts to control this outbreak and prevent its spread,” he said.

In the few places where vaccines are available, they are being used to protect healthcare workers and lab workers. Vaccination of people who have already been exposed to the virus may be considered. However, this option should be reserved for people at high risk who have had very close contact with an infected person, as well as for sexual partners and family members who live under the same roof.

Amidst all this warning, Tedros lamented that the world is now turning attention to monkeypox, a disease that was detected half a century ago in humans but was largely ignored because it did not affect rich countries.

This year alone, 1,400 cases have been detected and 66 monkeypox deaths have been reported in West and Central Africa, where the disease is endemic.

HOW IS THE DISEASE USUALLY TRANSMITTED?

The known means of transmission is through close interpersonal physical contact.

“Face to face, skin to skin. Other modes of transmission can be through rashes on the skin, eyes, mouth and mucous membranes around the genital area,” explained Rosamund Lewis, a WHO expert, who also attended the conference.

For this reason, according to her, healthcare professionals who are caring for patients with skin rashes or who have already been diagnosed with monkeypox are advised to wear masks.

“There is a possibility of transmission through droplets that are expelled when speaking,” he said.

“Cleaning or laundry workers are also known to have been infected, possibly because they ingested particles while handling bedding or towels,” added Lewis.