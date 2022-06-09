With an increase in cases, SES reopens 40 beds for covid-19 in a hospital in Baixada | Rio de Janeiro



Queues separated cariocas seeking vaccination and testingReginaldo Pimenta/O Dia Agency

Published 08/06/2022 16:41 | Updated 06/08/2022 16:52

Rio – With the continuous increase in confirmed cases in Rio de Janeiro, the Secretary of State for Health had to reverse 40 beds to care for covid-19 patients at Hospital Dr. Ricardo Cruz, in Nova Iguaçu, in Baixada Fluminense. On Monday (6), ten were opened for admission to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and last Saturday (4), 30 for the ward.

On the afternoon of this Wednesday (8), the health units of the state network had an occupancy of 90.24% of the ICU beds and 55.81% of the infirmary. In total, there are 61 patients in beds for the disease. The state panel also shows that 100 hospitalizations were reported in the last week, of which 52 occurred in Metropolitan Regions I and II, which include the capital, the municipalities of Baixada Fluminense and cities such as Niterói, São Gonçalo, Maricá and Itaboraí. According to the panel of the City Hall of Rio, there are 102 hospitalized patients and another 12 people on the waiting list in the city’s public network. According to the Municipal Health Department, the disease beds are concentrated at the National Institute of Infectious Diseases of the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz) and at the Pedro Ernesto University Hospital of the State University of Rio de Janeiro (UERJ). There are still eight hospitalized with covid-19 in the six federal units of Rio de Janeiro.

SMS stated that all municipal beds aimed at the new coronavirus were converted to the treatment of other specialties and that no bed was closed, but intended for the other health demands of the population. The ministry also said that it “continues to monitor the epidemiological situation in the city” and that “all measures undergo a careful analysis of epidemiological data and, if necessary, these beds can again be used for the care of patients with the disease”. On June 1, the Secretariat sent a letter to the Ministry of Health (MS) and to the SES requesting the opening of blocked beds for the treatment of patients with the disease in federal and state units. According to the Ministry’s Hospital Census, there are 630 beds for the disease in the state capital. Of these, 266 are barred; 263 busy and 101 free. According to SES, the state network operates with a contingency plan that provides for the activation of levels from certain epidemiological scenarios.

“Based on this plan, at each activation level, the measures to be taken are defined. If there is a need to expand beds, the Secretariat has a staggered schedule for reversing Covid-19 beds, which with the reduction in transmission of the disease, were reversed to meet clinical cases”, said the SES. The Ministry of Health reported that the supply of beds occurs according to the need of regulatory platforms. The folder also said that since the beginning of the pandemic, it has been monitoring suspected and confirmed cases in federal hospitals daily, as well as the scenario of the disease in the state.

In São Gonçalo, currently, there are three patients hospitalized in the Intensive Care Center (ICU) of the city and there are no people in infirmary beds destined for covid-19. The occupancy rate is 11% and 0%, respectively. According to the Municipal Health Department, confirmed cases increased in May and in the first week of June with the positivity rate at 15%. In April it was 2%. However, the folder informed that there is no need to open new beds.

In the city of Niterói, the growth of cases started to be registered in the month of April, however, it has not been noticed aggravation that results in hospitalization or death. At this moment, in the municipal public health network, there is an adult hospitalized in an infirmary bed. The last death recorded in the city was in March.

In Maricá, there are 12 exclusive beds for the treatment of the new coronavirus, but only three patients are currently hospitalized, two in non-serious infirmary beds, and one in the ICU. According to the Municipal Health Department, based on the number of cases and the current occupancy rate, at 25%, there is no need to expand beds at the moment.

In Itaboraí, the occupancy rate of infirmary beds is 40% and there are no ICU admissions. The Municipal Covid-19 Indicator Monitoring Commission continues to monitor the epidemiological situation in the city. In April, the test positivity rate was 1.2% and, in May, it rose to 12.3%. The municipality increased the number of testing centers to 21. Tests can be performed from Monday to Friday, from 1 pm to 4:30 pm. Vaccination against the disease takes place at 34 centers, from 9 am to 4 pm.

In Nilópolis, there are no patients hospitalized in the public health network since June 6th and therefore, the city hall did not need to open new beds. According to SMS, until last week, there were two people kept as a precaution in the UPA Juscelino Kubitscheck. Both were patients over 70 years old who did not use respirators. In the private network, two people were also hospitalized for prevention. The Municipal Health Department has carried out an average of 70 tests for the detection of covid-19 per day, with an average of 14 positive people with flu-like symptoms.

Duque de Caxias also does not have patients hospitalized in the municipal network. The positivity rate of cases in the last week was 13.40%. According to the Municipal Health Department, there is no forecast for the opening of beds for covid-19, at the moment, due to the low demand for hospitalization. ]

In Belford Roxo, the emergency units do not register any case of hospitalization. The City of Belford Roxo reported that cases are falling in the municipality, due to the “massive campaign on the importance of vaccination (first, second, third and fourth dose) in the elderly, people with comorbidities, children and the entire population”. The vaccine is being applied in all municipal health units. The city has so far carried out more than 120,000 rapid tests at 59 stations.

Search for tests and vaccines fills stations in Rio

The increase in cases of people with flu-like symptoms caused a rush to gas stations in the city of Rio. The DAY report toured the municipal units this Wednesday (8) where he found queues of cariocas seeking to know if they had contracted the covid-19 and who wanted to update the vaccination situation. At the Heitor Beltrão Municipal Health Center, in Tijuca, there was great movement in the search for tests. At the Hélio Pellegrino Polyclinic, in Praça da Bandeira, queues formed in search of tests and immunizations against the disease and the flu. UFRJ professor Cláudia Millas, 36, had symptoms of the new coronavirus and tested positive about eight days ago. Today, she was at the Polyclinic to retake the exam and be able to return to work.

“I’ve had symptoms for eight days and I’ve already tested positive, I came to try to test negative so I can go back to work. But it was positive again and I still can’t return, I still have the possibility of transmitting the virus. Although I’m already well, I’m waiting so I don’t cause transmission to people. I’m a teacher, I work with people there in the classroom, it’s not possible to expose them. I haven’t been sick in a long time, to I had a bad case of the flu, but I didn’t need hospitalization.”

“I had a flu since Saturday, but it got stronger, I started to get chills and decided to take the test to clear the doubt. It started with that mild flu, which we think is nothing, just an allergy, I arrived I even took antiallergic. I already took the booster doses and the flu vaccine, but there are other people, people from work. I found it unbelievable, I thought we were already so far ahead. That’s why you have to take the vaccine, so as not to have a very strong covid”, declared public employee Rosângela Telles, 31, who was also at the unit this Wednesday.

Health agent Sheila Barbosa, 51, took the exam at the polyclinic to protect herself and not transmit the virus to other people. “I had a lot of pain in my back, sore throat and a cough, since Monday. Today I went to the post to clear up the doubt and tested positive. I decided to do it because I have a young man at home, who is in exam week, and I already discarded it. the possibility of him going to school and contaminating other people. I’m not even going to send him to school, I don’t want other people to catch it.”

The State Department of Health (SES) reported that it distributes tests for the diagnosis of covid-19 to the 92 municipalities in the state. Last Friday (3), the Undersecretary of Surveillance and Primary Health Care (SVAPS) sent a technical note to the 92 municipalities with guidelines on testing. The text warns that basic and emergency care units maintain the offer of rapid antigen test for all cases of flu syndrome.

“If demand exceeds the service capacity of basic health units and UPAs, SES will evaluate the possibility of reopening testing centers in the state network in support of municipalities”, said the folder. Today, the department received about 450,000 antigen tests, which will be distributed to municipalities that request the input.

Authorities have attributed the increase in cases to seasonality, as the viruses spread more easily in winter. The low number of cases and deaths is justified by the high vaccination coverage. In the city of Rio, there are 88.1% of the population with a complete primary vaccination schedule and 67.2% of those over 18 years of age with the first booster. The second reinforcement already included 57.2% of the elderly aged 60 years and over. Influenza vaccination coverage reached 48% of the population over six months of age.

Physical education teacher Cláudia Franco, 55, received the covid-19 and flu vaccines this Wednesday at the Policlínica Hélio Pellegrino. “As I am a health professional, I was supposed to take the second booster dose. At the health center, they asked me if I had already taken the influenza one and I said no and asked if I could. I took the opportunity and took one of each side. I wanted to protect myself because everything is coming back. At that time we have to stop thinking about politics and think about taking care of health”, declared Cláudia.

“Vaccination is very important because only with it we can win the battle against the virus that has devastated not only our state, but an entire nation. of people who have suffered from these diseases over the last two years,” said Human Resources analyst Giovanni Lima, 47, who was vaccinated against the flu today at the polyclinic.