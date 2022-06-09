WWDC22: Apple’s official video shows possible iPhone 14 Pro pill notch

The 2022 edition of Worldwide Developers Conference (​WWDC)annual conference of apple aimed at developers, continues until next Friday (10) and Apple fans and enthusiasts continue to follow in search of news from the company. On the panel titled Qualities of great AR experiences, a smartphone drawing caught viewers’ attention during a demonstration of the DoodleLens app scanning a location.

In the image in question you can see an icon of a cell phone that alludes to an iPhone. The point is that the design features a pill-shaped notch and follows the same line as Rumors that have been circulating on the internet for some time. Following the thread of rumors, this notch format should be present in the Pro models of the iPhone 14while the “normal” versions should keep the well-known “notch” that has been present since the iPhone Xbut in an even more compact size.