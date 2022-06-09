WWDC22: Apple’s official video shows possible iPhone 14 Pro pill notch

The 2022 edition of Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC)annual conference of apple aimed at developers, continues until next Friday (10) and Apple fans and enthusiasts continue to follow in search of news from the company.
On the panel titled Qualities of great AR experiences, a smartphone drawing caught viewers’ attention during a demonstration of the DoodleLens app scanning a location.
In the image in question you can see an icon of a cell phone that alludes to an iPhone. The point is that the design features a pill-shaped notch and follows the same line as Rumors that have been circulating on the internet for some time.
Following the thread of rumors, this notch format should be present in the Pro models of the iPhone 14while the “normal” versions should keep the well-known “notch” that has been present since the iPhone Xbut in an even more compact size.
It is worth noting that the cell phone design in the official Apple video does not confirm anything and may just be a generic image adopted by the company. However, this ends up giving more basis for speculation about what the next generation of iPhones will look like.
The WWDC22 panel where this image appeared discussed techniques being developed to enhance the Augmented Reality (AR) experience on iPhones and iPads through various features for iOS and iPadOS.
