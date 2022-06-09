Xbox & Bethesda Showcase reportedly leaked game list

Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase 2022 is one of the most anticipated gaming events for this June without E3. With all eyes on the presentation, it seems that we already have a complete list of games that will be shown.

Roberto Serrano, a journalist who was one of the editors of 4news, leaked on his Twitter what he says is the list of Xbox & Bethesda Showcase games. We put the tweet below and, in case it is deleted, the full list in text.

  • avowed – Gameplay trailer with release date | 2nd half of 2023
  • deathloop – Release Date Trailer | September 2022
  • devil 4 – New Trailer
  • New Double Fine Project – Announcement Trailer
  • EverWild – New Launch trailer | 1st half of 2023
  • fable – Unreleased trailer
  • Forza Motorsport – Gameplay trailer | spring 2022
  • Gears of War Enhanced Collection – Unreleased trailer | end of 2022
  • gears 6 – Teaser Trailer (?)
  • New Project by id Software – Teaser trailer | 2023
  • Indiana Jones – Teaser trailer | 1st Quarter 2024
  • inXile Project Cobalt / Steampunk RPG – Announcement Trailer | 2023
  • IO Interactive Project Dragon – Story-focused trailer (?)
  • Oxide Project Indus – Ad trailer
  • Perfect Dark – Gameplay trailer with release date | 1st half of 2024
  • Project Vonnegut – Ad trailer
  • Compulsion Games Project Midnight – Announcement Trailer
  • Obsidian Project Pentiment – ​​Ad Trailer
  • redfall – Gameplay trailer | 1st half of 2023
  • scorn – Gameplay trailer | October 2022
  • Sea of ​​Thieves – New Update | 2022
  • Brass Lion Entertainment Project Shaolin – Ad trailer | 2023
  • Stoic Studios Project Belfry – Ad trailer | 2023
  • Senua’s Saga Hellblade 2 – Gameplay trailer | 1st half of 2023
  • starfield – Gameplay trailer | 1st half of 2023
  • STALKER 2 – New trailer | 1st half of 2023
  • State of Decay 3 – Gameplay trailer | 2024
  • The Elder Scrolls 6 – Unreleased trailer with release date | 2nd Quarter of 2024
  • Young Wolfenstein – Ad trailer | 2023/24
  • Ubisoft+ Coming to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate
  • updates from contraband, The Outer Worlds 2 and more

