Xbox & Bethesda Showcase reportedly leaked game list

Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase 2022 is one of the most anticipated gaming events for this June without E3. With all eyes on the presentation, it seems that we already have a complete list of games that will be shown.
Roberto Serrano, a journalist who was one of the editors of 4news, leaked on his Twitter what he says is the list of Xbox & Bethesda Showcase games. We put the tweet below and, in case it is deleted, the full list in text.
Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase on June 12/14 thread in progress…
— Roberto Serrano’ ??????????? | ?????? (@geronimo_73_) June 6, 2022
- avowed – Gameplay trailer with release date | 2nd half of 2023
- deathloop – Release Date Trailer | September 2022
- devil 4 – New Trailer
- New Double Fine Project – Announcement Trailer
- EverWild – New Launch trailer | 1st half of 2023
- fable – Unreleased trailer
- Forza Motorsport – Gameplay trailer | spring 2022
- Gears of War Enhanced Collection – Unreleased trailer | end of 2022
- gears 6 – Teaser Trailer (?)
- New Project by id Software – Teaser trailer | 2023
- Indiana Jones – Teaser trailer | 1st Quarter 2024
- inXile Project Cobalt / Steampunk RPG – Announcement Trailer | 2023
- IO Interactive Project Dragon – Story-focused trailer (?)
- Oxide Project Indus – Ad trailer
- Perfect Dark – Gameplay trailer with release date | 1st half of 2024
- Project Vonnegut – Ad trailer
- Compulsion Games Project Midnight – Announcement Trailer
- Obsidian Project Pentiment – Ad Trailer
- redfall – Gameplay trailer | 1st half of 2023
- scorn – Gameplay trailer | October 2022
- Sea of Thieves – New Update | 2022
- Brass Lion Entertainment Project Shaolin – Ad trailer | 2023
- Stoic Studios Project Belfry – Ad trailer | 2023
- Senua’s Saga Hellblade 2 – Gameplay trailer | 1st half of 2023
- starfield – Gameplay trailer | 1st half of 2023
- STALKER 2 – New trailer | 1st half of 2023
- State of Decay 3 – Gameplay trailer | 2024
- The Elder Scrolls 6 – Unreleased trailer with release date | 2nd Quarter of 2024
- Young Wolfenstein – Ad trailer | 2023/24
- Ubisoft+ Coming to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate
- updates from contraband, The Outer Worlds 2 and more