You can fill the plate! 7 low-calorie foods to eat a lot

Most people think that in order to lose weight, you need to abstain from a portion of food. Many believe that to lose weight faster, the best thing to do is to close your mouth. All of this is far from the truth, because losing weight is the result of high calorie burning combined with smart choices of the type of food consumed and regular exercise.

And, when it comes to weight loss, believe me, there are foods that are true allies, which can be consumed freely, as they have few calories. However, to obtain a better result, be sure to seek specialized nutritional monitoring.

7 weight loss foods

1 – Pineapple

Pineapple is that type of fruit that nourishes, nourishes and hydrates. It has an enzyme called bromelain that dissipates fat molecules and improves protein absorption. Because it contains few calories, it ends up benefiting those who are in the slimming phase.

2 – Melon

Another fruit that is part of the group of foods that nourish and hydrate. The melon has about 95% of its composition of liquids. It is that type of fruit that you can eat at will because it has very low calories. It is an ideal fruit for moments when you have just eaten, but the body sends the message that it wants more, that is, for those moments when it seems that the meal was not enough to satisfy hunger.

3 – Zucchini

Zucchini has important vitamins for the body. It contains vitamins from the B complex, including a study carried out by the Institute of Oregon State University, in the United States, which highlights the implication of the active compounds of this food in reducing the damage caused by cancer to cells. Regarding weight loss, zucchini is beneficial for containing few calories and for its versatility in the preparation of various dishes.

4 – Cucumber

If you want to lose weight and want to maintain skin tone, in addition to keeping it hydrated, regular consumption of cucumber is undoubtedly an ally. In addition, cucumber is effective in combating fluid retention and contains very few calories, not to mention that it provides greater satiety.

5 – Vegetables

Surely you have heard that consumption of leafy vegetables is great for weight loss. And, the truth of this fact is in its low calories and concentration of soluble fibers that help to absorb fats increasing satiety. Therefore, consuming lettuce, spinach, broccoli, cabbage among others are alternatives that help to say goodbye to free radicals, in addition to controlling cholesterol and triglyceride levels in the blood. Therefore, they are foods that you can consume without fear of spoiling your diet.

6 – Eggplant

Eggplant is rich in fiber, vitamins, minerals and antioxidants. Composed of about 96% water. It is a super suitable food for those who want to lose weight, as it is a source of fiber and few calories. It helps improve digestion and provides you with satiety for longer. Another very popular benefit of eggplant is that it is rich in substances that work by lowering cholesterol, as well as strengthening immunity.

7 – Egg

Despite being a food embroiled in controversy, the egg is considered by most health professionals to be a “superfood”. Because it contains approximately 85 calories and various nutrients, this food promotes satiety, therefore, it is an allied food for weight loss. But, in order not to extrapolate in calories, it should be consumed in moderation.