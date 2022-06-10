5 Remedies That Work, But We Don’t Know Why

As much as medicine and the pharmaceutical industry evolve every year, there are a number of remedies that are effective, but no one can explain exactly why. In this text, we list 5 drugs that work, but science still doesn’t know why.

1. Abatacept

(Source: Unsplash)

The drug Abatacept is used to treat rheumatoid arthritis. Its action is on the T cell, responsible for the inflammatory process on bone erosion, characteristic of this disease.

In 2015, a report in the journal Science addressed the case of a 12-year-old boy who had a rare genetic disorder that had impaired his immune system, with damage to his lungs and intestinal system.

Doctors recommended a bone marrow transplant, but he was too weak for the procedure. Not knowing what to do, the doctors recommended Abatacept.

They didn’t have much hope, and they imagined that the boy would die. But six months later, he came back much better, and no one could quite explain why.

2. Tylenol

(Source: Unsplash)

Tylenol is one of the most popular remedies in the world. It is a pain reliever that many people usually have at home, to take when there is any pain.

The thing is, no one really knows how it works. There are a few hypotheses: that it blocks an enzyme that makes the body feel pain; that it works on the endocannabinoid system (having an effect similar to the THC in marijuana); it could be that it affects the neurotransmitter serotonin, inhibiting pain.

It may be that Tylenol works in one of these ways, or none at all.

3. Lithium

(Source: Unsplash)

Lithium is a drug that is often used for depression and bipolar disorder. It is widely recommended by doctors in these serious situations as it can lower the risk of suicide in patients who are considering doing so.

Medicine knows that lithium acts on the central nervous system, but it doesn’t understand exactly how it happens. It may reinforce the brain’s connections in mood regulation, or it may smooth out mood swings by causing the nervous system to stabilize.

4. Paroxetine

(Source: Unsplash)

Paroxetine or paroxetine hydrochloride is an antidepressant that acts on selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors in the body. Doctors prescribe it for disorders other than depression, such as obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD), panic attacks, and post-traumatic stress disorder. In addition, it is also recommended for premature ejaculation.

The remedy is considered very effective, but it is not known why. The most likely hypothesis is that paroxetine increases the level of serotonin in the brain. But this happens because of the amino acid tryptophan, which stimulates the production of serotonin.

It turns out that the very mechanism of serotonin generation is still not well explained – which is why researchers still don’t quite understand how paroxetine works.

5. Aspirin

(Source: Unsplash)

Here we are dealing with probably the most popular drug in the world. Aspirin was used almost exclusively for pain until the 1960s, when other pain relievers came along. From there, scientists began to investigate other functions of it.

Aspirin has been found to be an effective blood thinner that reduces the risk of heart attacks and strokes, and doctors are now recommending it regularly, in small doses, to patients.

Recently, researchers in Sweden have suggested another benefit of aspirin. Analyzing data from 80,000 cancer patients, they found that colon or lung cancer patients who took regular doses of aspirin tended to have less tumor advancement, which favored cancer treatment.

Now scientists are continuing to study and there is an expectation that aspirin may have some positive contribution to cancer patients. The hypothesis so far is that aspirin’s anti-inflammatory properties delay the effects of cancer on DNA.