6 reasons to go back to wearing a mask against covid

Officially, masks are no longer mandatory in closed environments in Brazil, such as schools, malls, offices and cinemas. Today, the use of protective equipment against covid-19 is maintained only in hospital spaces. However, this does not mean that, individually, this measure cannot be reconsidered.

Due to numerous factors, such as the increase in cases of covid-19 and the drop in temperatures, experts say that this is the time to return to using masks, especially in closed environments. In these places, air circulation is usually not good, which ends up facilitating the transmission of viruses, such as the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus.

Next, check out 6 reasons to resume the use of masks in closed places and keep your health up to date:

1. New wave of covid

With the increase in cases of covid-19, masks are once again recommended as a form of protection (Image: StudioVK/Envato)

Because of the new wave of covid-19 cases and hospitalizations in Brazil, cities are already guiding the return of the use of masks. These are the cases of São Paulo, Curitiba and Belo Horizonte. Today, the moving average of new infections is at 36,500, according to data from the National Council of Health Secretaries (Conass). Two weeks ago, the number was at 14,900.

“There is a consensus among health authorities around the world that this withdrawal from the use of masks was very early, especially in closed places. In regions that are in the winter season, the removal is even more complicated because people tend to be more gathered in closed places and the chance of transmission increases a lot”, says the director of the Multipurpose Laboratory of the Butantan Institute, Renato Astray, in a note.

2. Illness can still be serious

Despite the mild cases, people are still hospitalized for covid (Image: DC_Studio/Envato Elements)

With the advance of the vaccine campaign – including the three doses -, the trend is that covid-19 becomes a less worrying disease. Cases of people who were infected by the Ômicron variant, but who had few or none of the symptoms of the disease are common. However, it can still be serious and some groups still face a high risk.

“The severity of the disease never ceased to exist. There are people who still get sick, because they cannot respond adequately to the virus, such as immunosuppressed people, people with chronic diseases and unvaccinated children”, recalls researcher Astray.

Even the country faces a high number of hospitalizations for Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS), caused by the coronavirus. Another risk is developing long-term covid, a condition that can affect even mild cases of the infection and leave lasting sequels.

3. Young children were not vaccinated

Children under the age of five have not yet been vaccinated and are therefore more at risk from the coronavirus (Image: XiXinXing/Envato)

Considering the potential risks of covid-19, younger children are at a greater disadvantage, as those under 5 constitute the last group that has not been vaccinated. So far, the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) has not approved any vaccine for this public.

Without the protection of the immunizer and without masks, but in contact with agglomerations in closed places, children become the target of the coronavirus, comments the scientist. “Schools have been one of the places of greatest transmission of covid-19 and these children end up taking the virus home. If they have contact with their grandparents or with more susceptible people, it’s a snowball. It is very valid to adopt the masks in these environments”, reinforces Astray.

4. Drop in temperatures

Indoor masks prevent transmission of respiratory viruses (Image: DC_Studio/Envato Elements)

The coronavirus and other respiratory viruses spread best indoors and with less air circulation. These spaces tend to be the norm in the colder months of the year, where windows are often closed and people are crowded. To avoid possible outbreaks, it is worth wearing masks in these environments, such as in offices. A simple measure can prevent the collapse of the health system.

5. Delays in the booster dose

Adherence to Covid-19 vaccine booster is low in Brazil (Image: DragonImages/Envato Elements)

With the arrival of Ômicron and its subvariants, immunity against the covid-19 virus dropped. In this scenario, health authorities implemented campaigns for the application of booster doses in the population. In the Brazilian case, the rate of application of the third dose is still quite restricted.

According to data from the Ministry of Health, coverage of the third dose did not reach 50% of the adult population in Brazil until mid-May. Among young adults, aged 18 to 24, the rate drops to 30%. In other words, a significant number of people are exposed to the virus; such people can become transmission vectors, when they present asymptomatic cases, for example.

6. Return to “normal” life

Agglomerations and “normal” life has resumed, which reinforces the importance of care against covid (Image: Luis Alberto Sánchez Terrones/Unsplash)

After Brazil decreed the end of the state of emergency because of the covid-19 pandemic, life returned to “normal”. This means that concerts, events and parties can take place without mandatory protective measures, such as the presentation of the vaccine passport. In these cases of agglomerations, the risk of exposure to the covid-19 virus is high. This is because a single infected person can transmit the disease to other healthy people.

Extra: in case of flu-like symptoms

Anyone with flu-like symptoms should wear masks, which prevents contamination from others (Image: Rawpixel/Envato)

To close the list of reasons that can help those who think about reconsidering the use of masks, it is necessary to remember that those who already have flu symptoms – such as cough, runny nose or fever – should use the protective item.

The discussion here isn’t even about protecting yourself, it’s about responsibility and what we can do to keep other individuals safe. “Sick people always have to wear a mask to try to avoid spreading the virus”, adds researcher Astray.

If you still have any doubts about the importance of using masks to stop the transmission of the covid-19 virus, some studies have already proven their effectiveness. This is the case of a study by the University of Colorado, in the United States, published in the scientific journal Environmental Science & Technology.

Source: Butantan Institute and Conass