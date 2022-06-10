Amazon Launches Augmented Reality Tennis Fitting Room; see how it works – 09/06/2022

Amazon will let people “try on” sneakers before they even buy them. The company announced this Thursday (9) the “Virtual Try-On for Shoes”, a tool with augmented reality (AR) technology, which uses the cell phone camera to simulate the use of shoes.

The idea is not to see if a sneaker model fits the person, but to be able to visualize how it would look on the foot in real life. According to Amazon, this will make the shopping experience more convenient and immersive.

“The goal is to create innovative experiences that make online fashion shopping easier and more enjoyable for people,” said Muge Erdirik Dogan, president of Amazon Fashion, in a statement.

“We look forward to hearing and learning from customer feedback as we continue to improve the experience and expand to more brands and styles,” he added.

How to use?

The tool is currently only available to US and Canadian customers. The platform is already stocked with hundreds of sneakers from brands like New Balance, Adidas, Reebok, Puma, Superga, Lacoste, Asics and Saucony.

You can access it via the Amazon app for iOS (iPhone). Models with Android should receive the update soon, according to Amazon.

To use, just click on the “virtual try-on” button, below the photo of a participating product, on the sales page.

Next, the person must direct the iPhone camera to the feet and that’s it: a pair of virtual shoes will appear on the screen. Just move your feet and observe how it looks, from different angles.

It is also possible to change the color of the sneakers, when there are options available, and take pictures of the look, which can be shared with friends on social networks.

In those countries, Amazon also offers other shopping tools with AR — technology that overlays virtual objects onto the real world. For example, the “Room Decorator”, which allows you to place several products in your home at the same time.