Application offers advantages to Unimed beneficiaries

App allows you to make purchases of products and services with discounts purchased directly through the platform

Beneficiaries of Unimed Santa Bárbara d’Oeste and Americana now have access to the exclusive Unimed + Vantagens application. It allows you to buy products and services with discounts acquired through the platform. The initiative involves three thousand brands in segments such as beauty and well-being, sports and fitness, education, entertainment and entertainment, gastronomy, travel and tourism, fashion, among others.

According to the company, simply download the Unimed + Vantagens app for free, create an account with the CPF registered with Unimed, search for the offers and follow the guidelines to activate them. The benefit club can be used from anywhere.

Receive LIBERAL news on WhatsApp

“The launch of Unimed + Vantagens is another action aimed at providing benefits to Unimed’s customers. In addition to the zeal for the constant improvement of care, we are always looking for innovative solutions that can go beyond the services offered in the health plan and bring benefits to customers”, says the CEO of Unimed Santa Bárbara d’Oeste e Americana, Dr. . Cesar Augusto Cielo.

Beneficiaries also gained access to an exclusive partnership with the Drogasil and Droga Raia pharmacy chains, with discounts starting at 41% on generic drugs and starting at 20% on branded drugs.

To use the benefit, simply present the physical or virtual card at one of the stores and register (valid only for cards starting at 0058). The sale will be made by prescription of a qualified health professional.