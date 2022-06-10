Black Shark 5 & 5 Pro get global version, know prices and settings – Tudo em Tecnologia

Launched in early 2022, the Black Shark 5 and 5 Pro smartphones have just won a global version. Both feature a 6.67″ FHD+ E4 AMOLED display with a refresh rate of up to 144Hz, a sampling rate of 720 Hz, HDR10+ and a brightness of up to 1300 nits. In addition, they include a 4650 mAh battery with 120W fast charging.

Speaking of specs, the Black Shark 5 works with a Snapdragon 870 chipset, while the Pro goes up to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. In any case, the devices come with LPDDR5 RAM and USF 3.1 fast storage. Additionally, the Pro version adds Disc Array 2.0 feature that combines UFS + SSD memory to increase read and write speeds.

See too:

Camera-wise, the Pro packs a 108MP rear main lens, while the regular gets a 64MP sensor. Both feature 13MP ultrawide cameras. However, the Pro packs a 5MP telephoto lens versus the regular version’s 2MP macro sensor. Plus, both models come out of the box with the latest Android 12 ready to go.

Availability and pricing

The new Black Shark 5 and 5 Pro are available in North America, Europe and the UK. Soon they will likely be available for import via AliExpress. Check prices:

blackshark 5

8GB + 128GB – $550 / €550 / £440

12GB + 256GB – $650 / €650 / £530

Blackshark 5 Pro