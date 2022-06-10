Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 pre-order released on PSN

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 pre-orders are now available on the PS Store. Activision has released two editions on PSN and has revealed information about the shooter’s beta – it will be released first hand for PS4 and PS5 players. Check out the editions and prices below:

Obviously, anyone who buys any of the versions of Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 will have certain advantages. The “Multi-Generation Pack” comes with:

Early Access to Open Beta — first on PS4 and PS5;

The opportunity to pre-load the game before launch;

The “Vault Edition”, in addition to what is offered in the basic version, will give you access to the following features:

The Ghost Legacy Pack – for immediate use in Modern Warfare (2019 and Warzone), featuring 12 Ghost Operator skins and ten weapon blueprints;

Red Team 141 Operator Pack featuring Ghost, Soap, Farah, and Price operators;

FXJ Cinder – First Weapon Vault ever made;

Battle Pass Bundle (1 Season + 50 Tier Skips);

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will release on October 28 for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, and PC.

Along with the Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 pre-order, Activision revealed a new trailer

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 pre-orders were released along with the title reveal trailer. Activision showed operators in action with enhanced visuals. Click here to watch the video!