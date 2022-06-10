Call of Duty Modern Warfare II promises to elevate everything the franchise has already done

Year in, year out and the franchise Call of Duty comes with a new version. One way or another, the games in the series always bring innovations. Two Thousand and Nineteen was special to the series, as Call of Duty: Modern Warfare it was the best selling game of that year, and it could have really won over the crowd, even I who was a little discredited with first person shooters spent hundreds of hours in PvP of CoD 2019.

Now, Activision is promising to deliver the Call of Duty most innovative and ambitious in its history. Modern Warfare 2 is coming October 28, 2022 for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC via Battle.net and Steam and VOXEL has been invited to a digital event to take a look at what come around.

Unlike its biggest rival, “Codzinho”, as it is affectionately called, does the right thing and invests in a campaign that seems very robust and has an interesting story. Players will control Task Force 141 to neutralize a terrorist plot in attacks on the United States and other locations around the world (it may sound cliché, but there’s not much to get around it, is there?). who has played Call of Duty you will find well-known characters such as Captain Price, Ghost, Soap, Gaz and Laswell. But of course, new soldiers will be introduced during the game, such as Colonel Alejandro Vargas, from the Mexican Special Forces.

Check out the launch trailer already localized for Brazilian Portuguese:

According to game director Jack O’Hara, the game features a physics-based materials system that allows for state-of-the-art photogrammetry, a new transmission system based on a hybrid mosaic, new PBR water and underwater decal rendering system, volumetric ambient lighting, 4K HDR and more, plus a new GPU geometry pipeline. In other words, this could be the game in the series that will raise the bar on graphics.

The director talked a lot about the water that will have an extra importance in the gameplay, he wanted to include the physics of aquatic combats to the game’s shootings and for that the designers worked to make the “best water the franchise has ever had”. And this will not only be present in the campaign, but in PvP matches as well.

According to Stephanie Snowden, Director of Communications at Infinity Ward, the studio is focusing on the next generation using a unified graphics engine across the entire franchise, starting with Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0. This new engine is based on the same one used in the first Modern Warfare (2019), but with new technologies, including new toolchains, AI and refined locomotion models.

impressions

Now that we’ve talked about what Activision is doing for the new CoD, let’s move on to a more opinionated part to let you know what I thought of what I watched during the presentation.

Yes, I did. Unfortunately, we weren’t able to test the game, but we did catch a glimpse of some missions from the campaign. I have to say that one of them in particular got me really excited.

The mission is called “Nightwar” and, as the name implies, it takes place at night during an invasion of an enemy camp. Everything is very cinematic and, despite a start without a lot of action, the visuals of everything are really impressive. During the incursion, a helicopter is shot down and the visuals of the fire and explosions are beautiful. All the action is well coordinated by Task Force 141, which is communicating all the time by passing instructions to the player.

The “Nightwar” mission was one of my favorites during the presentation

The invasion takes place gradually, it’s not like FPS games where there’s a bunch of hordes of enemies shooting wildly everywhere. The action is contained but precise, and things happen at a perfect cadence. The player will need to know when to open fire and when to use the right tools to advance.

In another mission, called “Wet Work”, we had the opportunity to better understand what the director meant by action on the water. The gameplay in aquatic environments appears to be very natural, all movement is fluid and without being artificial while the character is swimming. There are ways to neutralize enemies by diving in and taking them by surprise, for those who enjoy a more stealth game.

Gameplay in the water looks much better and more realistic

Changing into kids, it’s been a while since I was excited about a campaign in an FPS. Vanguard was interesting, but I was already sick of the Second World War theme, and I can say that Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 revived my FPS player side: the story seems deep, the gameplay is extremely fluid and graphically it is a show. If PvP is as natural as the campaign, I’ve already seen that I’m going to spend good hours trying to get back to playing well.

But it’s always good to remember that what we saw were gameplay videos, we didn’t play the game and we didn’t have the experience of holding the controller (or the mouse) to really reach and say that the game is on the right track or not. However, what we saw was really exciting, I just hope it’s not yet another example of gameplay videos that don’t show the real game.

Now for the part that hurts: the prices. For PlayStation consoles: the Cross-Gen version has a suggested price of R$329.90; the Vault Edition comes to the suggested price of R$449.90.

For Xbox family consoles: the Cross-Gen version has a suggested price of R$ 329.90; the Vault Edition comes to the suggested price of R$449.90.

For PC (prices are the same on Battle.net and Steam): the Standard version has a suggested price of R$ 299.90; the Vault Edition, on the other hand, reaches the suggested price of R$419.90.