Check out all the trailers and news from the event

Event brought many shooting games and some intriguing surprises.

With E3 over, at least temporarily, the Summer Game Fest took over as the biggest event of the year for the gaming industry. This afternoon a new edition took place, in which the most important companies in the field gathered to share some news. Among the highlights of the day are news from Marvel’s Midnight Suns and the announcement of The Last of Us: Part I.

Check out a complete list of everything that happened: