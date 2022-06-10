Check out all the trailers and news from the event

Event brought many shooting games and some intriguing surprises.
With E3 over, at least temporarily, the Summer Game Fest took over as the biggest event of the year for the gaming industry. This afternoon a new edition took place, in which the most important companies in the field gathered to share some news. Among the highlights of the day are news from Marvel’s Midnight Suns and the announcement of The Last of Us: Part I.
Check out a complete list of everything that happened:
Street Fighter 6
Street Fighter 6 opened the event confirming the return and the new look of Guile. The trailer provided an overview of what to expect from the hero’s gameplay, including special moves. The game arrives in 2023.
Aliens: Dark Descent
THE Focus Entertainment showed a cinematic video of the new Aliens: Dark Descent. Reminiscent of the atmosphere of another title in the series, Aliens: Colonial Marinesthe title arrives in 2023.
The Callisto Protocol
The Callistro Protocol brought a gameplay video showing the strong resemblance to dead space. The game arrives in December 2.
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II
the newly announced Call of Duty: Modern Warfare IIthe sequel to the hugely successful reboot of 2019, showed more of its gameplay, in a stage that was reminiscent of the original game with touches of Black Ops 4. october 28.
flashback 2
Flashback, the realistic platformer, is getting a sequel. flashback 2 arrives in the Brazilian summer of this year.
Witchfire
Witchfirethe magical witch hunt, had an awesome gameplay trailer, promising that an early access will be coming soon.
Fort Solis
Fort Solis, another space horror game, has been announced with an interesting trailer. There is no premiere date yet.
routine
routine, a space horror exclusive to PC and Xbox, announced the return of its development with a very conceptual trailer. Reminiscent of an Outlast in an abandoned station, the main enemies will be robots.
stormgate
A new RTS franchise has been announced, stormgatemade by former Blizzard developers.
highwater
The world ended on a Sunday in highwater and you need to explore its waterlogged ruins when this adventure launches in 2022.
American Arcadia
American Arcadia showed a trailer for this casual game for PC and consoles, which mixes a bit of gameplay from different popular genres.
Goat Simulator 3
Goat Simulator 3 was announced with a trailer parodying dead island 2. The launch is scheduled for the Brazilian spring of this year.
Marvel: Midnight Suns
Marvel: Midnight Suns brought an unprecedented trailer revealing that the Spider-Man, Venom and Hulk will be in the game. The title is planned for october 7th.
Cuphead in the Delicious Last Course
Cuphead in the Delicious Last Coursethe expansion of the epic Xbox game, arrives in June 30.
neon white
Neon White, the game that mixes parkour, shooting and card game, brought an exciting new preview, reinforcing the launch for Nintendo Switch and Steam in June 16.
Midnight Fight Express
The event also brought a glimpse of a game created by one person: a Polish father with an incredible story to tell. Midnight Fight Express is an indie shooter with a minimalist cell-shaded look and an anarchist feel that arrives in the August 23rd.
Warframe: The Viviri Paradox
Warframe showed details of his newest The Viviri Paradoxwith an awesome trailer, including new armor and skins to earn.
Honkai: Star Rail
honkaia game from the producer of Genshin Impact, had the expansion Star Rail announced at the event. Space-themed, the update is coming soon.
Zenless Zone Zero
THE Hoyoverseproducer of Genshin, also announced a brand new game — Zenless Zone Zero.
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revengegame in the classic arcade style of beat’em up, brought a trailer confirming its debut for June 16.
humankind
humankind showed more of its expansion over Latin American cultures, which are now available. The game is coming soon to consoles.
Soul Hackers 2
Atlus, the developer of Persona, showed off an intriguing new anime game. Soul Hackers 2 arrives on August 26th.
One Piece Odyssey
One Piece Odyssey showed an amazing trailer showing a taste of this exciting JRPG. The game debuts later this year.
The Quarry
The Quarry, game from the studio of Until Dawn, showed a trailer of the horror game with Justice Smith. The release is scheduled for June 10.
nightingale
nightingale is a shared world building survival game with no release date yet.
Saints Row
Saints Row released the character creator for free, along with a trailer showing off its full potential. The game remains without a premiere date.
Warhammer 40,000: Darktide World
the classic franchise Warhammer returns in september 13.
Layers of Fears
Layers of Fears showed a trailer for a new title, to 2023with incredible visuals, worthy of the new generation.
Gotham Knights
Gotham Knights brought an action-packed trailer, showing more of the battles with Nightwing. The game arrives for October 25.
The Last of Us Part I
Finally, the most important announcement of the afternoon: The Last of Us will return. A remake has been announced for PlayStation 5 and PC, rebuilding everything from scratch. The Last of Us Part I arrive at September 2nd.