City Hall of Sao Goncalo

Health of São Gonçalo calls on residents to update vaccination records
While vaccination against the coronavirus reached 75% of the population as of this week, the application of all other routine vaccines is underwhelming. The coronavirus pandemic has highlighted the importance of vaccination to prevent the disease and other immunizers have the same role. Immunization gained a day on the calendar to remember how important the act of vaccinating is and keeping the vaccination book up to date: the next June 9th.
The main purpose of the date is to raise awareness of the importance of vaccination of children and adults. In São Gonçalo, the vaccination coverage of 17 vaccines offered in the municipal health network through the Municipal Health and Civil Defense Department fell during the coronavirus pandemic. In 2019, before the covid-19 pandemic, most vaccine coverage was more than 90% – which is the Ministry of Health’s goal for all vaccines.
In 2020 – the critical year of the beginning of the pandemic – the highest vaccination coverage was that of BCG, which prevents tuberculosis, with 54.4%. All others had lower indices. In 2021, coverage rates were similar to 2020, reaching 43.75% with hepatitis B vaccination in children up to 30 days old.
“Vaccination is essential for those who take it and for public health. Keeping vaccination up to date is the best way to prevent diseases and their proliferation in the environment in which you live. Therefore, all vaccines are important and we need to get back to the 2019 vaccination rates”, said Health immunization coordinator Thayná Fratane.
Even with many diseases eradicated over the years, there is still the circulation of viruses and bacteria, resulting in contamination, even if with few cases. All vaccines are available at 72 health units, which are operating normally in the city, from 8 am to 5 pm, always from Monday to Friday. Updating the immunization book can be done in any vaccination room.
“During the pandemic, a lot of false news about vaccines emerged. Many people stopped vaccinating and vaccinating their children because of doubts. However, we can say that all vaccines are safe and guarantee the health of the population. Therefore, the importance of immunization, even if delayed, after the date, you can look for health posts”, concluded Thayná.
It is important that the population take the booklet, which will be evaluated and updated according to each situation. Updating the booklet is important to reduce the risk of reintroduction of several diseases that have already been eradicated in the country, update the vaccination status, increase vaccination coverage, reduce the incidence of vaccine-preventable diseases and contribute to the control, elimination and/or eradication of diseases, both for the individual and for collective health.
Difference between vaccination and immunization
Vaccination is different from immunization when the vaccine requires more than one dose. Therefore, to be vaccinated is to receive a dose of the vaccine and to be immunized is when the number of doses indicated of the vaccine has expired. Therefore, when the vaccine is a single dose, the first dose already immunizes. When the vaccine requires the application of two or more doses, immunization only takes place when all doses are applied to the individual within the prescribed period. Immunization is the development of immunity to the disease for which the person was vaccinated. It means that the person has produced antibodies against the disease.
Vaccination rooms:
1 – Hélio Cruz Health Center, Alcântara
2 – Gonçalense do Mutondo Clinic
3 – USF Irmã Dulce, Trindade (no pediatric covid)
4 – USF Josyandra Moura Mesquita, s/nº, Colubandê
5 – PAM Coelho
6 – USF Bandeirantes
7 – USF Tancredo Neves, Trindade
8 – USF Waldemar Costa Nunes, Jardim Miriambi (no pediatric covid)
9 – Jorge Teixeira de Lima Health Center, Jardim Catarina
10 – USF Agenor José da Silva, Jardim Catarina
11 – USF Jardim Catarina I, Jardim Catarina
12 – USF João Goulart, Jardim Catarina
13 – USF Elza Borges, Santa Luzia
14 – USF Floriano Barbosa, Jardim Catarina
15 – USF Ary Teixeira, Bom Retiro
16 – Marambaia Family Clinic
17 – USF Louis Pasteur, Guaxindiba
18 – USF Aníbal Porto, Monjolos
19 – Largo da Ideia Health Center
20 – Geremias de Mattos Fontes Health Center, Bom Retiro
21 – Roberto Silveira Health Center, Vista Alegre
22 – Luiz Paulo Guimarães Health Center, Laranjal
23 – Apollo III Health Post
24 – Juarez Antunes Health Center, Boa Vista do Laranjal
25 – Paulo Marques Rangel Health Center, Portão do Rosa
26 – Alexander Fleming Health Center, Boaçu
27 – Albert Sabin Health Post, Fazenda dos Mineiros
28 – Carlos Chagas Health Post, Fazenda dos Mineiros
29 – USF Leôncio Correia, Itaúna
30 – Mutuá Health Post II
31 – Jair Arantes da Cruz Health Post, Boa Vista
32 – David Capistrano Health Center, Recanto das Acacias
33 – Neuza Goulart Brizola Health Post, Palmeiras
34 – Constantino Farah Health Post, Mutuapira
35 – Portão do Rosa Health Center, Portão do Rosa
36 – Mahatma Gandhi Health Center, Jardim California
37 – Itaúna I Health Center
38 – Mutuaguaçu Health Post
39 – Washington Luiz Health Center, Zé Garoto
40 – USF Zé Garoto
41 – Ana Nery Health Center, Gradim
42 – Barbosa Lima Sobrinho Health Center, Porto da Pedra
43 – Armando Leão Health Post, Morro do Castro
44 – Wally Figueira da Silva Health Post, Rocha
45 – Gonçalense do Barro Vermelho Municipal Clinic
46 – Jardel do Amaral Health Center, Venda da Cruz
47 – Bento da Cruz Health Center, Porto Novo
48 – Getúlio Vargas Health Center, Boa Vista
49 – Francisco Ribeiro Youth Health Center, Engenho Pequeno
50 – Health Center Dr. Haroldo Pereira Nunes, Camarão
51 – Mother Teresa of Calcutta Health Post, North Star
52 – Luiz Carlos Prestes Health Center, Santa Catarina
53 – PAM Neves
54 – Bocayuva Health Post, Sete Pontes
55 – Rio do Ouro Health Center
56 – Emílio Ribas Health Center, Sacramento
57 – Manoel de Abreu Health Center, Ipiíba
58 – Hiparco Ferreira Health Center, Engenho do Roçado
59 – Santa Isabel Health Post
60 – Marechal Cândido Rondon Health Post, Colubandê
61 – Luiza de Marilac Health Center, New Mexico
62 – Almerinda Health Post
63 – Quinta Dom Ricardo Health Center, Santa Isabel (no pediatric covid)
64 – Family Clinic Dr. Zerbibi, Arsenal
65 – José Jorge Health Center, Santa Isabel
66 – Vila Candoza Health Post, Coelho
67 – Doutel de Andrade Health Center, Maria Paula
68 – Badger Silveira Health Post, Tribobó
69 – José Avelino Health Center, Tribobó (no pediatric covid)
70 – Marileia Cardoso Health Center, Jockey (no pediatric covid)
71 – Flávio Henrique de Brito Health Center, Jockey
72 – Adolfo Lutz Health Post, Amendoeira