Covid-19: DF registers 4,898 new cases and transmission rate reaches 1.72 | Federal District

The Federal District registered, this Thursday (9), 4,898 new known cases and one more death by Covid-19. Death occurred in May of this year. (see more below) .

THE transmission rate is still high. It went from 1.63 on Tuesday (8), to 1.72.The number indicates that each 100 infected people can transmit the disease to others 172according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 11,697 people lost their lives in Brasilia. among the dead, 10,680 lived in the federal capital and 1,016 came from other regions to seek care, mainly from the surroundings.

all in all, 736,921 people were infected. According to SES-DF, 94.3% of patients are recovered.

Covid-19 transmission rate in May and June, in DF:

May 2: 0.92

May 3: 0.95

May 4: 0.96

May 5: 0.99

May 6: 1.01

May 9: 1.12

May 10: 1.16

May 11: 1.22

May 12: 1.26

May 13: 1.30

May 16: 1.34

May 17: 1.33

May 18: 1.33

May 19: 1.30

May 20: 1.28

May 23: 1.26

May 24: 1.28

May 25: 1.28

May 26: 1.39

May 27: 1.44

May 30: 1.50

May 31: 1.50

June 1: 1.47

June 2: 1.46

June 3: 1.43

June 6: 1.47

June 7: 1.53

June 8: 1.63

June 9: 1.72

Date of death announced this Thursday (9):

ICU beds for patients with Covid-19

Until 4:25 pm this Thursday (9), the occupation of ICU beds reserved for Covid-19 cases in the public network of the DF was in 47.22%. Of the total of 36 beds, 17 were occupied and 19 were available.

On the private network, at 11:55 am, 62.50% of the spaces reserved for the infected were occupied. Of the total of 136 beds, 71 were used, 43 were vacant and 22 were blocked.

O Plano Piloto remains the region with the highest number of Covid-19 cases in DF. Until this Thursday, 88,740 people tested positive and 853 died from the disease. in second place is Ceilândia, with 70,655 infections and 1,765 lives lost.

See below the numbers of cases by region, recorded by the Department of Health of the DF this Thursday:

Covid-19 numbers by DF region, on June 9, 2022