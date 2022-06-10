Covid-19: Salvador begins application of the 4th dose in people aged 50 and over

The City Hall of Salvador, through the Municipal Health Department (SMS), announced that it will set up a “megastructure” to start the application of the 4th dose of the vaccine for people aged 50 or over and health workers aged 18 years.

The strategy will also bring the return of three drive-thru points exclusively on Friday (10) and Saturday (11), when the D-day of immunization against coronavirus takes place in the capital.

To have access to the booster dose, people aged 50 years or older and health workers aged 18 years or older must have an interval of four months from receiving the 3rd dose, that is, those who took it until February 10, 2022. Also, the name must be listed on the SMS website.

The health posts will work from 08:00 to 16:00, the complete list will be released by the end of this Thursday afternoon (09) on the website.

The holder of the portfolio, Décio Martins explains that the extraordinary strategies in the city are alluding to the Immunization Day celebrated this Thursday (9) across the country. “The best way to take care of our population is to offer vaccines to save lives, prevent diseases and infections. We work daily to ensure not only campaigns, but also routine immunizations for Salvadorans of any age group, all free of charge, supported by the efficiency of the Unified Health System”.