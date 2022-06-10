Dare to experience a premium mobile with the new Motorola Edge 30

The Motorola Edge 30 has just arrived in Brazil, the brand’s new premium cell phone for those who want to dare and dare to have a complete advanced experience. The thinnest 5G phone on the market, the model offers crisp, high-quality photos in any conditions, top-of-the-line performance with 5G connectivity, rugged construction and versatility with Ready For mode.

Dare to experience richly detailed photos and videos

With two 50MP sensors and blur-free optical image stabilization (OIS), the Motorola Edge 30’s cameras capture richly detailed photos and videos in any lighting conditions.

The set is versatile, featuring an ultrawide lens to capture a larger area of ​​the scene effortlessly, which also allows for macro photography, allowing you to unleash your creativity and photograph even the smallest details.

The Motorola Edge 30’s 50 MP cameras deliver clarity and richness of detail even in the toughest of scenarios (Image: Motorola)

When taking portraits, the third camera helps with depth calculations, allowing the application of a natural and smooth blur effect, or filters to generate differentiated photos and videos, with effects such as monochrome that keep only one color in your captures. .

Night photos retain the richness of detail with Night Vision mode, while videos come to life even more with HDR10, recording over a billion colors. In addition, the 32 MP front lens combines 4 pixels in 1 to provide the best balance of light and shadow, without sacrificing sharpness and detail.

Dare to have advanced performance and high sound and picture quality

Equipped with the new Snapdragon 778G Plus processor, the Motorola Edge 30 has the performance of high-end phones, accompanied by 8 GB of RAM and plenty of storage, delivering a complete experience ready to run games and intense tasks, in addition to storing all your most important files, photos and videos. The system is powered by a 4,000mAh battery for all-day power, and quickly recovers with 30W charging.

The 144 Hz AMOLED display with HDR10+ delivers fluidity and intense colors, accompanied by immersive stereo audio with Dolby Atmos (Image: Motorola)

To ensure the best image quality, the device also features an AMOLED screen with Full HD+ resolution, 144 Hz refresh rate, full coverage of the DCI-P3 cinematic color gamut and support for content playback in HDR10+, delivering clarity and fluidity, as well as brightness, contrast and intense colors, whether it’s time to watch movies and series, browse social networks or play your favorite titles.

The premium suite is complete with the stereo sound system with Dolby Atmos technology, delivering rich and much more immersive audio. Hear your favorite songs with deeper bass, clear, deep voices, and accurate mids and highs.

Dare to have an ultra-thin design and wide connectivity

The Motorola Edge 30 is not only premium on the inside, but also on the outside, with a sleek design and a subtle back pattern that transforms according to the way light hits its surface. The thinnest 5G smartphone on the market, the device is light and features a robust construction in metal and glass with resistance to water splashes, providing comfort in the grip, high durability and greater security with the fingerprint reader built into the screen.

The thinnest 5G smartphone on the market, the Motorola Edge 30 features premium metal and water-resistant glass construction (Image: Motorola)

The novelty also brings advanced connectivity with 5G, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2 and NFC, in addition to the wired and wireless Ready For mode, which transforms the Edge 30 into a mini computer for moments of productivity, or a true multimedia center with multiple screens when playing games, watching movies and series or even making video calls to work and chat with friends and family.

As if all the above was not enough to show that the Edge 30 is the perfect cell phone for those who want performance, multimedia consumption and spectacular design, Motorola still launches the device in Brazil with an unbeatable promotion, where whoever makes the purchase until the day August 14th, take home the Moto Buds 85 Bluetooth headset as a gift. For more details on the promotion, just access Motorola’s dedicated website.