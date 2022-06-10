Department of Health of Corumbá denounces former councilor for theft of vaccine against Covid

This Thursday (9), the Municipal Health Department of Corumbá published a complaint against former councilor Augusto do Amaral, known as Buxexa Amaral. The municipal body, 420 kilometers from Campo Grande, accuses the man of having stolen a vial of vaccine against Covid-19.

The theft allegedly took place at 12 noon this Thursday (9). “A citizen named Augusto do Amaral, known as Buxexa, stole a vial of the Astrazeneca vaccine, moments before being vaccinated at the Ladeira Health Center”, described the Secretariat.

Thus, the agency states that “the appropriate measures were adopted and the competent police agency was called”. The report tried to contact the former councilor, but was unsuccessful. The space remains open.

Former councilor has already been denounced

Buxexa was a pre-candidate for councilor for the MDB in the 2020 elections. The Public Electoral Ministry denounced the former councilor of Corumbá Augusto Amaral, known as Buxexa Amaral, for early campaign and electoral propaganda in a public body.

However, the pre-candidate says that prosecutor Luciano Conte is persecuting him for complaints he made against Mayor Marcelo Iunes (PSDB) and accuses the member of the MPMS (State Public Ministry of Mato Grosso do Sul) of shelving the investigations.

According to the complaint offered, Buxexa would have gone to the MPMS (State Public Ministry of Mato Grosso do Sul) building in Corumbá to deal with a private matter, when he would have introduced himself to three local officials – one of them, the head of the Electoral Registry of the 7th Electoral Zone, Anselmo Nina Júnior – as candidate for councilor. He would even have announced his number at the polls, twice, in order to obtain votes. Based on this, the military police officer who was at the reception made a record of the occurrence, which culminated in the subsequent complaint.