Diabetes: I use my cell phone to measure glucose | Tom Bueno

When I was diagnosed with diabetes, one of my biggest complaints was having to prick my finger several times a day to monitor my glucose. Even though it bothered me, I knew there was nothing I could do. Without monitoring, there would be no way for me to control diabetes, and this could bring me complications in the future.

That’s why I always put up with the pain and for a long time I pierced my fingers at least 8 times a day. Today, I only do this 2 times or when I suspect I have hypoglycemia. That doesn’t mean I stopped monitoring the glucose, okay? I just started using my cell phone on this mission.

In addition to being painless, the phone measurement allows me to have information about my diabetes that I would never have thought I had if it weren’t for the glucose sensor.

I want to make it clear that this is not a sponsored text. I decided to write it with the aim of informing and alerting so many people who are not aware of this option to monitor diabetes. And, amazingly, the glucose sensor is distributed for free in some cities and even states, as long as the person with diabetes meets the criteria established by the health departments. But that is a subject for another text. In this one, I want to tell you how glucose sensor works and helps people with diabetes.

Three years ago I decided to test a glucose sensor. I confess that I was suspicious, but my doctor at the time spoke so highly of the device that I decided to try it. I bought the glucose sensor at the pharmacy and the first challenge was to install it on my arm. I had to read the entire package insert so as not to make any mistakes. Followed all instructions. It was easier than I imagined.

I downloaded the app on my cell phone – FreeStyle Libre Link – and in 60 minutes I took my first measurement. I opened the application, clicked on track and the result appeared. I was happy at the time, but I had no idea of ​​the freedom and security that the device would bring me from that moment on.

It’s not just seeing the result, it’s a complete combo of information that helps you better understand how your body reacts to diabetes. In addition to the amount of glucose that appears, the sensor continuously monitors and a graph is formed, showing the path your glucose is taking. Trend arrows also appear at the time of tracking and reveal what will happen in the next few minutes. This allowed me to get a full night’s sleep. Before, I set the alarm clock at dawn for fear of hypoglycemia.

This is all information that helps us make a better decision. After all, by better controlling diabetes, we can avoid the dreaded complications that the disease can cause in the future.

The data collected by the glucose sensor is also sent to your doctor, who can have all the information, on another platform.

In Brazil, only one model of glucose sensor is sold in pharmacies. It lasts for 14 days. Then it needs to be replaced. The manufacturer recommends placing the device on the back of the arm.

FreeStyle LibreLink can be downloaded and used on iOS11 systems for iPhone 7 and Android 5.0 that have NFC – Near-Fiel Communication- enabled.

