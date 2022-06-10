Do you know what are the most important benefits of hydrolyzed collagen? Nobody doubts its benefits. And is that the collagen It is one of the ingredients in many cosmetic products and supplements to improve our quality of life.

A good number of benefits are attributed to it, from improving the condition of the skin to protecting the heart.



Why is it so good for health? We asked Reme Navarro, pharmacist and director of Business Strategy at Atida in Southern Europe.

What is hydrolyzed collagen?

Collagen is an essential protein for our body that, over the years, our body stops generating. This is when hydrolyzed collagen in supplement form comes into play due to its multiple benefits for the body.

What is its effect on the body?

Hydrolyzed collagen acts as a repairing agent for the body’s connective tissues, so among its main benefits we can highlight the strengthening of joints and ligaments, as well as improving the firmness and elasticity of the skin.



What are the benefits of hydrolyzed collagen on the skin?

As we said, among the aesthetic benefits that collagen brings to the skin is its protection. Hydrolyzed collagen keeps the skin firm, hydrated and elastic because, as we mentioned, over the years the natural production of collagen decreases and this supplement is necessary.

Constant intake improves sagging skin on the face and leather. In addition, it improves the hydration and density of the dermis, fighting premature aging, reducing wrinkles or expression lines.

How do you take care of our joints?

The improvement of joints and ligaments is the main and greatest benefit that hydrolyzed collagen brings to the body. This is because as the collagen our bodies produce decreases, supplements help maintain cartilage integrity. Numerous studies have already shown that hydrolyzed collagen improves symptoms of diseases such as osteoarthritis and osteoporosis.

Can it protect heart health?

Improved heart health is not one of the main benefits of collagen, but over time, arteries and blood vessels weaken and become more fragile. In this sense, hydrolyzed collagen can contribute to the improvement of the heart.

Thus, hydrolyzed collagen provides resistance to blood vessels, so both this organ and the rest of the body benefit from its intake.

Regarding body weight, what are the benefits?

There is no scientific certainty that collagen affects weight, that is, it does not make you gain or lose weight. What is certain is that it is a very satiating protein, so it helps to reduce the feeling of hunger and to avoid certain episodes of “compulsion”. In addition, hydrolyzed collagen tends to speed up metabolism thanks to its amino acids, so it is ideal to integrate it into your lifestyle along with an exercise routine and a good diet.

Can it help increase muscle mass?

Between 1 and 10% of muscle tissue is made up of collagen and keeps muscle mass strong. Thus, taking hydrolyzed collagen promotes the synthesis of proteins such as creatine which, combined with exercise, can generate muscle growth. However, as mentioned, there is no scientific basis nor has it been established as beneficial for increasing muscle mass or losing weight. Any type of diet is always recommended to be done with a professional, a nutritionist, who can adapt it to the basic needs of each one.

