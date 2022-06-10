DRS negotiates the purchase of new vacancies and Santa Casa signals the opening of 10 more beds

After calling an emergency meeting this Wednesday, 8th, with the Public Ministry and Santa Casa, Mayor Alexandre Ferreira (MDB) participated in a new meeting this Thursday morning, 9th, in an attempt to solve the problem he faces. the Health of Franca and guarantee the necessary assistance to the population.

According to the Secretary of Health, Waléria Mascarenhas, who also participated in the meeting, a clearer protocol will be drawn up for the regulation of hospitalization vacancies, where the DRS (Regional Department of Health) will also involve hospitals in the region as a reference, not only the Holy House of France.

In addition, the DRS continues to negotiate with other hospitals for the purchase of more hospitalization spaces (adults and children). “Santa Casa also talked about the possibility of opening ten more inpatient beds next to Hospital do Coração, and the prosecutor (of Justice) Alex Facciolo requested that Santa Casa provide a list of resident patients, who are those who have already been discharged, but they remain in the hospital, for actions to ‘de-hospitalize’ the patients, so that these beds can be released”, he said.

A new meeting to define these issues, including the list of deadlines for the new installations, was scheduled for next Monday, 13th. Also during this afternoon, the technical directors of urgency and emergency will meet with directors of Santa Home for further discussions on the subject.



Queue



Only this Wednesday, 43 patients were distributed between emergency rooms and UPAs in the city, while waiting for the release of a bed in a hospital environment. On Thursday, there are 22 people waiting for a place, including children, the elderly and adults.