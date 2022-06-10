Drug approved in Brazil made cancer disappear in all patients, says study







Drug approved in Brazil made cancer disappear in all patients Photo: Shutterstock / Saúde em Dia

A drug already approved by Anvisa surprised the scientific community by making colorectal cancer disappear in 100% of tested patients. The treatment was performed in a small group of 12 patients with the monoclonal antibody dostarlimab and, in all of them, there was complete remission of the disease. The positive results were sustained for one year.

“During the median follow-up period of 12 months, no patient received chemoradiotherapy or underwent surgical resection,” reads an excerpt from the US study, published in the New England Journal of Medicine last Sunday, 5.

Dostarlimab is approved in Brazil to treat endometrial cancer, and had not been tested against other types of tumors until then.

historical research

Patients participating in the study took the drug intravenously every three weeks for six months. One year after starting treatment, the tumors disappeared on tests such as MRI, endoscopic evaluation, digital rectal examination or biopsy.

About three-quarters of participants experienced mild or moderate side effects, such as fatigue, nausea, itchiness, and allergies. The study has not yet been completed, and will continue to monitor patients to see if the tumors will not come back. Also, other people must be included in the survey from now on. Other types of cancer should also be tested.

In an interview with The New York Times, oncologist Luiz Diaz Jr., one of the authors of the work, says that the success rate of US research is not common, and it is perhaps the first time that something like this has been recorded in the entirety of the country. the history of cancer studies.

Remedy against breast cancer

Other cancer drugs are arriving in Brazil. At the beginning of the year, Anvisa approved a drug to help fight breast cancer, one of the most lethal types of cancer among Brazilian women. It is a combination of the substances pertuzumab and trastuzumab, with a fixed dose and subcutaneous application – injection into the fatty layer of the skin.

“In addition to the speed, the patients felt better with this form of administration, less attacked and invaded with the subcutaneous application than with the application in the vein or in the catheter. The main reasons why they preferred the subcutaneous is less time in the clinic, more comfort during the application, less emotional stress and less pain at the time of injection”, explains oncologist Dr. Gisah Guilgen.

According to Roche, the pharmaceutical company that manufactures the product, the drug will be used for the treatment of HER2 positive breast cancer, both initial and metastatic.