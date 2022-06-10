Drug eliminates cancer in 100% of patients in study – News

Scientists at the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York (USA) this week presented a historic breakthrough in cancer studies. An experimental drug was shown to be able to eliminate colon tumors in all patients who were part of a small group evaluated.

The results were published in the prestigious scientific journal The New England Journal of Medicineon the last day 5. Twelve patients with advanced stage rectal adenocarcinoma and with a rare mutation – mismatch repair deficiency – received the drug, called dostarlimab, for six months.

“This treatment should be followed by standard chemoradiotherapy and surgery. Patients who had a complete clinical response after completion of dostarlimab therapy would proceed without chemoradiotherapy and surgery,” the authors describe.

According to the study, after the follow-up period, all 12 patients “had a complete clinical response, with no evidence of tumor on MRI, positron emission tomography with fluorodeoxyglucose, endoscopic evaluation, digital rectal examination, or biopsy.”

“At the time of this report, no patient had received chemoradiotherapy or had undergone surgery, and no cases of progression or recurrence had been reported during follow-up (range 6 to 25 months). No adverse events of grade 3 or higher were reported.” , they add.

Dostarlimab is a drug studied for use in immunotherapy, one of the most promising forms of treatment against various tumors.

The drug is able to “unmask” cancer cells, which makes the patients’ immune system able to completely destroy them.

According to The New York Times, each dose of dostarlimab costs around US$11,000. The development is funded by British pharmaceutical company GlaxoSmithKline, the Simon and Eve Colin Foundation, the non-profit organization Swim Across America, the Stand Up to Cancer program and the US National Cancer Foundation.

In an interview with the journal, the study’s lead author, Luis Diaz, celebrated the results: “I believe this is the first time that this [uma resposta de 100%] happens in the history of cancer”.

The study will follow patients who have had remission of tumors for a longer time.

Dostarlimab (trade name Jamperli) is already approved in the United States for the treatment of solid tumors with the mismatch repair deficiency biomarker, which is most common in endometrial, colorectal and other gastrointestinal cancers but can also be found in other tumors. solids, according to the pharmaceutical company holding the record.



