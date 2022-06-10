Foods considered “unfairly” bad for the diet but are not harmful

We are bombarded daily with information about healthy eating. In this scenario, there is room for everything, opinions, recommendations, suggestions and conclusions that certain foods are bad “for this” or “for that”, “eat this and you will have a result like this or like that”.

There are countless numbers of television programs, digital influencers or magazine articles providing diets or food information that we are even confused as to what we should put in our diet.

The truth is that certain foods end up being unfairly accused of causing damage to the body, when in fact they are beneficial and do not need to be removed from the diet. Meet some foods that have been accused of diet villains!

Healthy foods: some foods considered “unfairly” villains

1 – Eggs

A few years ago the egg took the blame for being a great enemy of heart health, as it was a food that increased bad cholesterol rates. But, thanks to the advancement of current research, we know that it is a rich food capable of producing good effects for the body. And that it is full of vitamins, proteins, minerals and good quality fats that prevent heart problems among others.

2 – Red meat

That red meat you eat at the barbecue is not bad for your health, contrary to what many people say. In fact, the proteins and vitamins that make up meat are very beneficial for the body. However, the secret lies in moderating consumption, not restriction.

3 – Milk

It is widely believed that adults should not consume milk, especially whole milk, there are those who believe that this food is harmful to health, due to its amounts of fat.

However, a group of scientists carried out a study, in 2015, in which it was evidenced that the intake of whole foods contributes to preventing diseases such as diabetes and cardiovascular diseases.

4 – Chocolate

There are those who still believe that this food is a great enemy of health. But the truth is that more and more scientific sources are revealing data demystifying the bad reputation of chocolate. Today, we know that food, with higher percentages of cocoa and low sugar, is good for health, contributing in several aspects.

5 – Rice

It is unfair to think that rice can be a bad food for health, but this grain has already carried that label.

However, we know that rice is a food rich in B vitamins, essential for the proper functioning of the body and the immune system. And it’s no wonder that rice is one of the most consumed dishes in the world and popular because of its versatility.

Many foods can be bad for your health, but carrying the reputation of being harmful alone is not fair. Because the big secret lies in the balance of consumption, in the set of habits and in the lifestyle that one leads.