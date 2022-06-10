Former councilor steals vial of vaccine against covid in health unit – Interior

The episode took place in the early afternoon of this Thursday (9), at the Ladeira Health Center.

Facade of the Ladeira Health Center. (Photo: Corumbá City Hall)

This Thursday afternoon (9), the Municipal Health Department of Corumbá denounced former councilor Augusto do Amaral, better known as ‘Buxexa’, for stealing a vial of AstraZeneca vaccine, from the Ladeira Health Center.

According to the Secretariat, Buxexa went to the place to receive the dose of the immunological against covid-19, but moments before being vaccinated, he took the glass that belonged to the health unit and took it away.

Note published by the Secretariat on social media (Photo: Disclosure)

When questioned, the former councilor said he saw an elderly person feel sick after the application, and when asking to see the expiration date, he found that the immunizer expired on April 22, 2022. Therefore, he took it to send to the State Public Ministry .

Extended validity- However, on March 30th, Anvisa (National Health Surveillance Agency) extended the expiration date of the AstraZeneca vaccine, manufactured by Fiocruz (Fundação Oswaldo Cruz). Because of this, the deadline went from six to nine months after manufacturing.

Just last year, the agency had extended the expiration date of the vaccine manufactured by the Serum Institute in India. At the time, the immunizer produced by AstraZeneca was not changed.