Former councilor steals vial of vaccine against covid in health unit – Interior

Jenni Smith 8 seconds ago Health Comments Off on Former councilor steals vial of vaccine against covid in health unit – Interior 0 Views

The episode took place in the early afternoon of this Thursday (9), at the Ladeira Health Center.

Facade of the Ladeira Health Center. (Photo: Corumbá City Hall)
Facade of the Ladeira Health Center. (Photo: Corumbá City Hall)

This Thursday afternoon (9), the Municipal Health Department of Corumbá denounced former councilor Augusto do Amaral, better known as ‘Buxexa’, for stealing a vial of AstraZeneca vaccine, from the Ladeira Health Center.

According to the Secretariat, Buxexa went to the place to receive the dose of the immunological against covid-19, but moments before being vaccinated, he took the glass that belonged to the health unit and took it away.

Note published by the Secretariat on social media (Photo: Disclosure)
Note published by the Secretariat on social media (Photo: Disclosure)

When questioned, the former councilor said he saw an elderly person feel sick after the application, and when asking to see the expiration date, he found that the immunizer expired on April 22, 2022. Therefore, he took it to send to the State Public Ministry .

Extended validity- However, on March 30th, Anvisa (National Health Surveillance Agency) extended the expiration date of the AstraZeneca vaccine, manufactured by Fiocruz (Fundação Oswaldo Cruz). Because of this, the deadline went from six to nine months after manufacturing.

Just last year, the agency had extended the expiration date of the vaccine manufactured by the Serum Institute in India. At the time, the immunizer produced by AstraZeneca was not changed.

About Jenni Smith

She's our PC girl, so anything is up to her. She is also responsible for the videos of Play Crazy Game, as well as giving a leg in the news.

Check Also

See the 4th dose application sites for people aged 50 and over and health workers in Salvador | Bahia

As of this Friday (10), Salvador City Hall will start applying the 4th dose for …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved