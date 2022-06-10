Fortnite has collaboration with Among Us and themed items

Epic Games and developer InnerSloth announced, this Thursday (09), a collaboration between Fortnite and Among Us with themed items in the battle royale. O crossover is already in effect and will last for one year – until June 9, 2023.

To guarantee the themed items of mini-astronauts in battle royale is very simple: just buy a copy of Among Us for R$ 9.99 in the Epic Games store on PC to win a back accessory and an exclusive gesture. On Twitter, the official profile of the imposter game said the following:

IT’S HERE squad up with ur Crewmates (or Impostors?) and prepare for departure on the Battle Bus – we’re invading @FortniteGame! 😈 buy Among Us or Stars in the Epic Games Launcher now to get the Crewmate Back Bling & Distraction Dance Emote in Fortnitehttps://t.co/rjSgko3EVX pic.twitter.com/LmJHZJ2s6S — Among Us (@AmongUsGame) June 9, 2022

THIS ONE Join your crewmates (or imposters?) and get ready for departure on the battle bus — we’re invading Fortnite! Buy Among Us or Stars on the Epic Games Store now to get the Crew Back Attachment and Dance of Distraction Emote.

See below for more details on the items available in this offer:

Crew Back Accessory : The accessory comes with ten styles based on the colors of the Among Us crew: red, blue, green, pink, orange, black, white, yellow, brown and purple. Assemble your squad and create a team!

: The accessory comes with ten styles based on the colors of the Among Us crew: red, blue, green, pink, orange, black, white, yellow, brown and purple. Assemble your squad and create a team! Distraction Dance Gesture: from our game The Henry Stickmin Collection, dance your way out of any situation!

It is worth remembering that the purchase can only be made on the Epic Games Store on computers. However, after unlocking the items “they will stay in your inventory for you to use wherever you want, PC, console or both”.

