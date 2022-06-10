gameplay shows that studio cares about bugs

Strikerz Inc. wants to clean things up before the launch of UFL, a new soccer game that promises to rival eFootball and FIFA. In the last gameplay, released this Wednesday (08), the studio decided not to omit anything from the project and showed several bugs in some matches – to make it clear that it is aware of these problems and is already working on improvements.

Perhaps this strategy was designed based on the launch of eFootball 2022, a Konami title that debuted in September 2021 with serious problems. In publication in official twitterthe video also shows two players daring to dribble.

Please note that we’ll be showing the game as it is now, which means you may see some bugs, unpolished models, or weird mechanics.

Our team is working really hard to ensure that none of these issues survive up to the release of the game! — UFL (@UFLgame) June 8, 2022

Strikerz Inc. promised to bring teams from around the world to the UFL roster. So far, no Brazilian team has been revealed, but the national representative has: Roberto Firmino, from Liverpool, has already been confirmed as one of the ambassadors.

The game will come to PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC sometime in 2022.

UFC had another gameplay at the end of May

In late May, Strikerz Inc. revealed another UFO gameplay video. At the time, the studio showed some snippets of gameplay recorded by the camera of a cell phone. Check out the details!