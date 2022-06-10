Haylou smartwatches and wireless headphones up to 70% off

AliExpress has prepared a lightning promotion for those who want to give that basic boost in physical activity. That’s because the site offers up to 70% off on Haylou’s wireless smartwatches and headphones!

You have the chance to take it home – and for good prices! – quality products from this brand that is a subsidiary of Xiaomi and specializes in wearable technology, that is, in producing devices that are as useful for your day to day as a piece of clothing.

The promotion is valid between June 8th and 10th and you still get free shipping and deliveries in up to 12 business days for those who live in São Paulo, and in 15 business days for the rest of Brazil.

In addition, to make the offers even more tempting, AliExpress offers three coupons: the HAYLOU4 guarantees a discount of R$ 4 for purchases over R$ 80; HAYLOU8 reduces orders over R$160 by R$8; and HAYLOU12 makes orders over R$2 40 cheaper by R$12.

Let’s see which AliExpress offers we separate for you?

Perfect even for those who practice water sports, the Haylou RS3 LS04 has a promotional price of R$ 306.69 and is waterproof for dives up to 50 meters deep! The product even has specific modes for 14 sports, including hiking, cycling, yoga, basketball, football and even rowing.

The smartwatch also has a 1.2″ AMOLED screen, with a resolution of 390×390 pixels, which guarantees excellent definition and very vibrant colors. The 230 mAh battery provides an autonomy of up to 21 days, without the monitoring functions on.

In addition, it has Sony’s high-precision GPS positioning system, which works directly for up to 21 hours, and 24-hour health monitoring functionality, with information about heart rate, blood oxygenation and sleep, reminders to avoid sedentary lifestyle and breathing exercises.

With a design reminiscent of the Apple Watch, the Haylou RS4 Plus is priced between R$245.38 and R$250.29 in the promotion, depending on the version chosen. The AMOLED screen is 1.78″ and has a resolution of 368 x 448 pixels, and the battery can last up to 25 days in basic mode.

In addition, the device constantly updates the watch faces app, offering many customization options, and has more than 100 watchfaces for you to choose freely when configuring it.

This smartwatch has features to monitor up to 12 types of physical activities, heart rate, blood oxygen levels and sleep.

If you’re looking for a more affordable option to get to know the Chinese brand’s products better, a good choice is the Haylou LSO2 smartwatch, which is selling for R$115.14 on AliExpress. With the same manufacturing quality as the other models, the watch has a great cost-benefit ratio.

The LSO2 weighs just 38g and has a 1.4″ LCD screen with 240x240p resolution. The device is also waterproof, but does not support diving and should not be used in saunas (or environments with temperatures above 48ºC). Its silicone bracelet is smooth, soft and does not harm the skin.

In addition, the model also has specific features for 12 types of physical activities and offers various types of health and sleep monitoring. And the battery promises to last for 20 days with the heart rate monitoring function off and up to 30 days in standby mode.

If you were just waiting for a promotion to buy a good wireless headset, your time has come! You have a chance to take home the Haylou X1 Pro for R$227.28.

The device has intelligent external noise cancellation technology of up to 35 dB, Bluetooth 5.2 technology and wireless charger. In addition, its design was ergonomically thought to bring more comfort and the battery can last up to 30 hours.

For those who don’t want to spend that much and take a good wireless headset home, the tip is to buy the Haylou GT7, which sells for R$105.38 in the promotion. The cost-effectiveness of the product is a high point!

The device also has a noise canceling system and Bluetooth 5.2. Its battery lasts up to 20 hours and its range is 10 meters, without barriers in the environment. The device still has a compact body, weighing only 3.9g, and carries the cable.

Did you like the highlights? So, click here and enjoy other models of the brand for you to buy in the AliExpress promotion. It is worth remembering that the campaign is valid until June 10th or while stocks last. So stay tuned for the publication date of the article.