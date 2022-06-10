“Health has a Cure”: Silvio Tendler’s film about the SUS can

The feature film “Saúde tem Cura”, about the Unified Health System (SUS), directed by filmmaker Silvio Tendler, was released this Wednesday (8). Like the SUS, watching it is free, just access the YouTube channel of the filmmaker’s production company, Caliban Cinema. Lasting over an hour and a half, the film was made in partnership with the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz) and the Brazilian Center for Health Studies (Cebes).

Entirely carried out during the pandemic, “Saúde tem Cura” makes a clear defense of SUS, the only health system in the world that serves more than 190 million people free of charge. The documentary shows what Brazil was like before the SUS – when access to health had an elitist bias based on privileges. And it compares with the present – a public, universal and free system present in more than 5 thousand municipalities, with care from basic to complex, urgencies and emergencies, production of vaccines and medicines, research, university hospitals, educational actions, sanitary and epidemiological surveillance .

The film presents the struggle for the creation of the SUS, outlines an overview of the current situation, with its weaknesses resulting from the chronic lack of investment, and thinks about the future of public health in the country. It has testimonials from professionals who participated in its creation; physicians such as Drauzio Varella, Paulo Niemeyer and Margareth Dalcolmo; of professionals who work in the day to day of the system; representatives of civil society and users.

“SUS was the most important thing that was done in this country”, says the director of the State Brain Institute of RJ, Paulo Niemeyer. “I consider the SUS to be our most powerful, most precious weapon, and one that must be defended at any cost”, adds pulmonologist and Fiocruz researcher Margareth Dalcolmo.

“Filmmaker of Broken Dreams”

Known as the “Filmmaker of Interrupted Dreams”, Silvio Tendler has a successful career in Brazilian cinema and international recognition. He has produced and directed more than 70 films, including feature, medium and short films. Among the best known are “The Poison Is on the Table” and “Finger in the wound”. In 1981 he founded Caliban Produções.

His previous film, the documentary “A Bolsa ou a Vida”, released in 2021 and also available for free on the producer’s channel, addresses the dismantling of the concept of social welfare and makes us reflect on the incompatibility of neoliberalism with a humanist project of society. .

About his films being considered manifestos, Tendler said, in an interview with Brasil de facto RS: “It is for people to wake up to reality, to wake up to the world we are living in”.

