Health plans begin to reject treatments after decision of the taxing list – Nacional

Patients began to have treatments denied by health plans after the decision of the STJ (photo: Playback/Twitter) In the midst of the controversial decision of the Superior Court of Justice (STJ) that exempts health plans from releasing and paying for treatments not stipulated in the coverage list established by the National Supplementary Health Agency (ANS), cases in which the companies have denied therapies and medical indications to patients because of the ‘taxing role’. Among the demonstrations on the internet, the majority of the population seems to be against the understanding of Justice, including famous names such as TV Globo presenter, Marcos Mion, and parliamentarians.

We cry some more and move on. Receive more messages from a mother who just had a plan denial and follow. Read a desperate mother’s comment because her son with a severe disability will lose homecare, cry again and follow. pic.twitter.com/xM8MFsuX53 %u2014 Andréa Werner (@andreawerner_) June 9, 2022

“It’s very sad. I feel disgusted. Revolted to know that this absurdity, which is the exhaustive list, has been approved with six votes in the STJ (…). The money won once again. It was placed above our needs and our lives”, said Mion, noting that the decision “puts the lives of millions of people who depend on health insurance at risk”.

“We cry a little more and move on. Receive more messages from a mother who has just been denied a plan and move on. Read a comment from a desperate mother because her child with a severe disability will lose homecare, cry again and move on”, published the founder of Instituto Lagarta Vira Pupa, Andréa Werner, who is a pre-candidate for state deputy for the PSB of São Paulo.

This decision by the STJ on the taxing role hit me in a very sensitive point. I had a client who had brain cancer, was denied surgery, denied three-dimensional radiotherapy, delayed medication and died while awaiting an exam that was also denied. There were 4 injunctions granted. %u2014 Mylla %u270A%uD83C%uDFFE (@eumyllachristie) June 9, 2022

“This decision by the STJ on the taxing list caught me in a very sensitive point. I had a client with brain cancer, he was denied surgery, denied three-dimensional radiotherapy, delayed medication and died while waiting for an exam that was also denied. There were 4 injunctions granted” , commented the lawyer Mylla Christie.

As someone who works with this, I can say calmly that the decision of the STJ destroyed my job lol It annihilated pacified jurisprudence, invented an incomprehensible list of exceptions and gave health plans the biggest victory in its history %u2014 Belmiro (@eruilluviel) June 8, 2022

This Wednesday, the day the decision was taken at the STJ, presenter and singer Preta Gil published a video in which several artists asked judges not to comply with the request of health plans.

However, the understanding of the Second Section of the STJ was that the coverage list established by the ANS should be exhaustive and not illustrative, as it was adopted. With the previous criterion, patients could guarantee treatments that were not stipulated in the agency’s list. After the court decision, only exceptions that meet pre-established criteria can be released.

Below are some of the demonstrations against the STJ’s decision:

The Union pretends to do its part, the States and municipalities follow the same path, leaving all care in the hands of the 3rd sector, and now the portion of the population that has access to a Health Plan is on its own! Congratulations to those involved for the service! #taxative #TEA https://t.co/xPoagPEgw2 %u2014 Anaizes Silva (@AnaizesLorrane) June 9, 2022

With the exhaustive list, more people go to SUS in search of treatments. More people means an even more congested SUS. SUS congested and scrapped is more people complaining about it. SUS privatization campaigns begin. %u2014 dom miguelito (@miguelito_rios) June 9, 2022

If “Queiroga says the STJ’s decision is adequate” (UOL) – about the taxing role, you know that the STJ (“Citizen Court”) decision was a disaster for health and the consumer. %u2014 Rafael Viegas (@Rafael_RViegas) June 9, 2022

I just found out about the exhaustive list decided by the ST*J

for me this has a name: kill the poor anyway and enrich even more entrepreneur

brazil from %u201Ctodos%u201D. %u2014 patyy (@pirescpatricia) June 9, 2022

The taxing list will make plans cheaper as well as charging for luggage ‘decreased’ plane tickets %u2014 Jailso (@Plurisapiente) June 9, 2022

Practically, the service is limited to routine exams and consultations, anything more than that, even surgery for a broken arm will complicate matters if any item you need is not on the list. %u2014 autistic with late diagnosis (@eusouautie) June 9, 2022

Amen for the STF to change the understanding of health plans, just waiting for the result of the ADI %u2014 %uD835%uDE8C%uD835%uDE91%uD835%uDE8A%uD835%uDE9D%uD835%uDE8A%uD835%uDE9B%uD835%uDE92%uD835%uDE97%uD835%uDE8A (@ccatharina_) June 9, 2022