Health plans begin to reject treatments after decision of the taxing list – Nacional

Jenni Smith 3 hours ago

Patients began to have treatments denied by health plans after the decision of the STJ (photo: Playback/Twitter)

In the midst of the controversial decision of the Superior Court of Justice (STJ) that exempts health plans from releasing and paying for treatments not stipulated in the coverage list established by the National Supplementary Health Agency (ANS), cases in which the companies have denied therapies and medical indications to patients because of the ‘taxing role’. Among the demonstrations on the internet, the majority of the population seems to be against the understanding of Justice, including famous names such as TV Globo presenter, Marcos Mion, and parliamentarians.

“It’s very sad. I feel disgusted. Revolted to know that this absurdity, which is the exhaustive list, has been approved with six votes in the STJ (…). The money won once again. It was placed above our needs and our lives”, said Mion, noting that the decision “puts the lives of millions of people who depend on health insurance at risk”.

“We cry a little more and move on. Receive more messages from a mother who has just been denied a plan and move on. Read a comment from a desperate mother because her child with a severe disability will lose homecare, cry again and move on”, published the founder of Instituto Lagarta Vira Pupa, Andréa Werner, who is a pre-candidate for state deputy for the PSB of São Paulo.

“This decision by the STJ on the taxing list caught me in a very sensitive point. I had a client with brain cancer, he was denied surgery, denied three-dimensional radiotherapy, delayed medication and died while waiting for an exam that was also denied. There were 4 injunctions granted” , commented the lawyer Mylla Christie.

This Wednesday, the day the decision was taken at the STJ, presenter and singer Preta Gil published a video in which several artists asked judges not to comply with the request of health plans.

However, the understanding of the Second Section of the STJ was that the coverage list established by the ANS should be exhaustive and not illustrative, as it was adopted. With the previous criterion, patients could guarantee treatments that were not stipulated in the agency’s list. After the court decision, only exceptions that meet pre-established criteria can be released.

Below are some of the demonstrations against the STJ’s decision:

