Hear what the Azul flight attendant said before all the passengers put on their hats





On June 9, Azul Linhas Aéreas performed a different action on board one of its aircraft, specifically the one that carries a commemorative painting of Donald Duck, in allusion to the partnership that the airline has with Disney. On the occasion of the famous character’s 88th birthday, the company held a celebration aboard flight AD-4769, between Guarulhos and Cuiabá.

Passengers were invited to participate in the celebration, which featured a speech specially prepared for flight attendants, reminding all travelers of the special date, as well as a “Happy Birthday” in the presence of a plush Donald Duck.

A little of what happened on board, as well as the crew member’s speech, was recorded by the airline and published on its Instagram account, as shown in the video below (wait for loading).

“Today we are going to have a celebration in the clouds. We are happy to celebrate the birthday of our dear Donald Duck on this flight… Everyone is invited to participate in this party. Each seat has a birthday kit so that we can celebrate this magical date together. And on this flight, we will have more surprises, stay tuned”.





Donald Duck

The date is celebrated in honor of the first appearance of this Walt Disney cartoon character, created by Dick Landy on June 9, 1934 in the short film “The Wise Little Hen”. Over the years, Donald Duck’s appearance has progressively changed, reflected in his beak, legs and abdomen, but his blue sailor-style suit and cap remain little changed, as do his irrepressible rage, bad temper and bad luck.

In the drawings, something always happened that provoked him and ruined his day, but he always showed a good heart. Perhaps he was Disney’s most versatile character, having countless activities, from fisherman to hockey player, curiously always with little talent but a lot of willpower.

Donald has been the protagonist of countless short films, comics and animated children’s films, with his unique way of jumping on one foot when he gets angry for some reason. Over the course of his “career”, he was nominated 8 times for an Oscar.



