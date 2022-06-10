Horse chestnut helps those who have hemorrhoids; learn more benefits – 06/09/2022

horse chestnut (Aesculus hippocastanum) is an oilseed widely used as a supplement to treat various health conditions. Its concentrated extract is related to complementary medicine.

In its composition, substances such as flavonoids, polyphenols, saponin (escin), tannins, kaempferol, essential fatty acids (linoleic acid), oleic acid and purine bases (adenine and guanine) stand out.

In addition, it has anti-inflammatory properties, vitamins B, C, K and vasoconstrictors, that is, they cause the constriction of blood vessels.

In Brazil, horse chestnut is on the list of herbal medicines. Next, see six health benefits of the fruit extract and if there are risks and contraindications.

1. Relieves hemorrhoid symptoms

You’ve probably heard that horse chestnuts are beneficial for people with hemorrhoids. The condition occurs when the veins around the anus and rectum become swollen, causing pain, discomfort, and even bleeding.

The anti-inflammatory properties of horse chestnut relieve the symptoms of the problem by reducing swelling and inflammation of the affected veins. However, it should be used as a complementary treatment with other drugs and changes in diet are also indicated, such as increased fiber, ingesting more water and physical activity.

2. Improves circulation

Horse chestnut has a compound called escin, which increases blood flow in the veins. Therefore, the use of the extract is associated with improved circulation and is indicated for the treatment of chronic venous insufficiency, that is, a problem that causes a lack of blood flow in the veins of the legs, causing swelling and pain.

A review of nine studies found that consuming 600 mg of horse chestnut extract (which had escin in its composition) for two months daily reduced the symptoms of the disease. However, studies are still lacking to determine its long-term effect.

There are still no studies linking horse chestnut use with weight loss. Image: iStock

3. Reduces symptoms of varicose veins

Varicose veins are dilated, tortuous veins that are no longer able to return blood to the heart. They often appear on the legs and feet. Horse chestnut extract improves blood flow by decreasing symptoms of varicose veins, such as swelling and local pain.

4. Helps in healing

By having anti-inflammatory, antioxidant and vitamin K action, horse chestnut helps in the repair of injured tissue, helping with healing. In addition, it allows blood from an open wound to stop and clot, thus preventing excess bleeding or hemorrhage.

5. It is beneficial for the heart

In an indirect way, horse chestnut reduces the fragility of blood capillaries, structures thinner than veins and arteries, acting preventively so that vascular accidents do not happen, including cardiac events such as heart attacks. That’s because it has anti-inflammatory properties, antioxidants and good fats, which benefits heart health.

6. It is beneficial for male fertility

A varicocele is a swelling of the veins near the testicles and causes infertility in men. Horse chestnut has anti-inflammatory properties that lessen the problem.

A two-month study of 100 men showed that escin, present in the fruit, improved sperm quality and motility, as well as lowering the risk of varicocele. Therefore, in these cases, horse chestnut is beneficial for male fertility.

Benefit under study

Test-tube studies show that horse chestnut also has anticancer effects because it has escin. Therefore, it can reduce the growth of cancer cells in some types of tumor, such as liver, leukemia, multiple myeloma, pancreas and lung.

Horse chestnut is not a fruit that can be consumed in natura, since in large quantities it causes irritation in the digestive tract and skin. Image: iStock

Horse chestnut weight loss?

There are still no studies linking horse chestnut use with weight loss. According to experts consulted by Live well, as it belongs to the group of oilseeds, the fruit contains dietary fibers, proteins and good fats, which together promote satiety, reducing hunger. However, no single food or supplement will help you lose weight.

What are the risks and contraindications?

For the most part, horse chestnut is considered safe. However, people with a history of hypersensitivity and allergy to any of the components of the formula (such as escin or extracts of A. hippocastanum) should not use the extract.

Additionally, individuals with kidney or liver disease may have increased symptoms of these health problems. Children, pregnant and lactating women should also not use horse chestnut without medical indication and monitoring, since there are still no safe studies on its effectiveness and consumption risks for these groups.

Consumption of large amounts usually irritates the digestive tract, causing pain, vomiting, pupil dilation and, in more severe cases, paralysis.

how to consume

Horse chestnut is an oilseed and its oil is extracted for consumption. However, it is not a consumable fruit in natura, since in large quantities it causes irritations in the digestive tract and skin.

In this way, horse chestnut is usually sold in packages with coated tablets ranging from 50 to 100 mg.

In addition to capsules, it is also found in powder or in teas or infusions, which must be taken according to medical advice.

Sources: Isolda Pradonutrologist at Abran (Brazilian Association of Nutrology) and professor of nutrology at UEA (University of the State of Amazonas); Andrea Bonviniprofessor of the nutrition course at Universidade Anhembi Morumbi; Sandi Barrosnutritionist and member of CRN-7 in Rondônia.