how do i know what i have

Coryza, headache and fever. Since the arrival of the covid-19 pandemic, these symptoms cause people even more concern. However, the person cannot always be contaminated by the new coronavirus; the picture is characteristic of some other diseases and can cause a lot of confusion. That’s why it’s important to know the symptoms of each disease and intensify prevention habits even more.

Diseases such as covid, flu, cold, sinusitis or dengue are quite common and most of them have in common the transmission caused by a virus. Fever, headaches and body aches, tiredness and malaise are some common symptoms among them.

Some signs, such as the way in which symptoms evolve, may even give some clues, but only one blood test or a specific laboratory test —or a self-test in the case of covid- for diseases can confirm the diagnosis, warn health experts. The alert is: if the flu / respiratory symptoms are mild, isolate yourself at home and wait for it to pass, after all, that’s what we learned in more than two years of a pandemic. If you have strong symptoms, such as shortness of breath and high fever that does not stop with medicine, seek medical help.

But does a sneeze necessarily mean the flu? And body aches can indicate covid-19? To clear all doubts, Live well separated the main differences between the diseases.

Covid-19

In all variables, infection by the Sars-CoV-2 coronavirus can occur without or with symptoms, which have been changing a lot depending on the variant linked to the infection. Today, there are five variants of concern for the coronavirus: alpha, beta, gamma, delta, and omicron.

Covid-19 can present itself in three forms: mild, moderate or severe. The diagnosis can be made by clinical examination and laboratory tests on samples taken from the nose, mainly.

Currently the most common symptoms are: fever or chills, dry cough, shortness of breath, tiredness, muscle aches, headache, loss of smell and/or taste, sore throat, nasal congestion or runny nose, nausea, vomiting and diarrhea. .

Research has shown that two doses of vaccine cause a reduction in the duration of symptoms, which is also different in cases of other diseases with similar symptoms.

To relieve the symptoms of covid-19, you can use over-the-counter medications such as dipyrone or paracetamol, decongestants (as long as there is no specific contraindication for this medication), cough syrups and even antiallergics, especially indicated for those who has rhinitis, which can be decompensated by covid infection.

The flu

The flu is caused by the influenza virus, which has hundreds of mutations. This is why the flu vaccine needs to be updated and given every year.

The disease can have symptoms very similar to those of covid-19, the difference is that its incubation period tends to be shorter, that is, the symptoms appear quickly (from one day to the next, often) and the condition worsens. tends to be sharp.

The most common symptoms of the flu are: cough (usually dry), fever, headache, body aches and malaise and tiredness. Sore throat, diarrhea (especially in children) and runny nose or nasal congestion (stuffy nose) may occur.

Treatment for flu relief involves symptomatic medication (antipyretics and pain relievers), oral hydration (drinking plenty of water throughout the day) and rest.

common cold

The common cold is mainly caused by the rhinoviruses that affect the upper airways and are circulating among the population throughout the year. Its incubation period varies from 1 to 9 days.

Symptoms are usually milder than the flu and last about four days, manifesting as a runny nose, blocked and itchy nose and more rarely dry cough, throat irritation and low-grade fever.

There is no specific treatment, only controlling the disease with antipyretics, analgesics, rest and hydration.

Dengue

Dengue is a very common endemic disease in Brazil. It is a viral infection transmitted mainly through the bite of a female mosquito infected with a flavivirus, usually the Aedes aegypti (also responsible for the transmission of chikungunya virus, yellow fever and zika).

There are four serotypes (DENV-1, DENV-2, DENV-3, DENV-4), each with different interactions with human antibodies. That is, people have four possibilities of being infected.

Its classic symptom is high fever, which appears abruptly at the beginning of the infection. Unlike covid-19, dengue does not usually cause respiratory symptoms such as a runny nose, nasal obstruction or cough. The illness usually lasts four to ten days, but its impact can last for weeks. It can be non-serious (with or without warning signs) or severe, and the diagnosis can be made by clinical examination and confirmed by a blood test.

The right treatment against dengue is the one indicated by the doctor. Self-medication only makes the situation worse. For example, acetylsalicylic acid, present in several medicines against fever and headache, can cause bleeding in people with dengue.

Sinusitis

Sinusitis is an acute or chronic inflammation of the sinuses. It can be caused by viruses or bacteria in addition to pollution, thermal shock, foreign body and anatomical changes in the nose. Its symptoms include headache, thick nasal or throat secretion, cough, changes in smell and fever are symptoms.

The diagnosis is made by physical examination, nasal endoscopy and imaging tests. Treatment is with nasal or oral corticosteroids, nasal cleaning with saline, antibiotics or even surgery.

rhinitis

Quite common, rhinitis is also an inflammation of the nasal mucosa, acute or chronic. Mainly triggered by allergens (mites), inhalation of irritants (cigarettes or strong smells) and weather changes. Symptoms are sneezing, itchy nose and eyes, stuffy nose, runny nose and watery eyes.

Diagnosis includes medical history, personal and family history of allergy, physical examination and tests such as allergy tests and nasal endoscopy. Treatment can be done with corticosteroids and topical or oral antiallergics, nasal cleaning with saline, immunotherapy and environmental control.

*With information from reports published on 03/30/2021, 12/17/2021 and 12/29/2021.