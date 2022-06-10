“I can’t afford it”, says mother of a child with paralysis about STJ’s decision that changes health plan



Jamille Adler’s son has cerebral palsy and needs procedures that now the plan is not obliged to pay. (Personal archive)



SÃO LUÍS – Physical therapist Jamille Adler, who lives in São Luís, treats breast cancer and is the mother of a six-year-old child who suffers from cerebral palsy. Like so many Brazilian patients, she was surprised and is concerned about the decision of the Superior Court of Justice (STJ) that exempts health plans from paying for treatments or medicines that are not on the list of the National Health Agency (ANS).

Jamille explains how the decision affects her and her son’s lives from now on. “The doctor prescribes a specific treatment that is not on the ANS list, and the plan can be denied, but if I go to court, the judge can comply, as he does in most cases. What will happen is that the judge will no longer have that power because the role is no longer exemplary, it is exhaustive”, she says.

Lawyer Gabriel Costa, who has a master’s degree in Constitutional Law, reveals that the consumer most affected by the STJ’s decision is the consumer. “The consequence of this understanding is that the consumer, being the most vulnerable part, will not be able to demand some more procedures, medicines, some types of oral chemotherapy, radiotherapy and surgeries that are not included in this list. I understand that it is an extremely basic role. Only the one who is harmed, as the most vulnerable part, is the consumer. It remains to be seen whether the STJ will maintain the understanding from the resources that may arise or whether this understanding will in fact be consolidated in the jurisprudence “, explains the lawyer.

For him, the agreements can feel much more legitimate to deny the necessary treatments since they will be supported in the decision. But he recommends that consumers who feel harmed look for a lawyer for specialized guidance.

“If there is no therapeutic substitute on the ANS list, the judiciary may impose the coverage recommended by the doctor, provided that such treatment has proven effectiveness and that the ANS has not expressly rejected it at a previous time.

Therefore, it is up to the consumer to seek a specialist lawyer to plead with the judiciary for the cost of his treatment, so as not to violate the constitutional right to life “, adds lawyer Gabriel Costa.

Read more:

STJ: plans are not required to cover conduct outside the ANS list

Individual health plans have a historic increase

In practice, physical therapist Jamille will need to pay an extra amount for the treatment of her son, in addition to the fee she already pays monthly from the health plan. The result of this is an explosion in expenses. “Today my son undergoes several treatments around 7 to 10 thousand reais a month, which before the plan was obliged to pay, and today as I have no conditions to pay for it, he will be without any type of treatment, without any kind of coverage. In my case, with cancer it’s more or less that. There are tests, treatments that are not on the list”, said Jamille.

Decision

The STJ decided yesterday (8) that health plan operators are not required to cover medical procedures that are not provided for in the ANS list. There is an appeal against the decision.

The Second Section of the STJ understood that the list of procedures defined by the agency is exhaustive, that is, users are not entitled to exams and treatments that are outside the list.

By 6 votes to 3, the understanding of the rapporteur, Minister Luís Felipe Salomão, whose vote was given in previous sessions, prevailed.

When defining that the list is exhaustive, the minister understood that there would be an imbalance in health plan contracts if some users obtained in court the right to coverage that others do not have. This would affect the economic balance of the complementary health system and increase costs for all users, according to the minister.

The ANS list of mandatory procedures and treatments was created in 1998 to establish a minimum coverage that could not be denied by health plans. The list has been updated since then to incorporate new technologies and advances.

Since then, it is common for health plan users to seek in court the right of operators to pay for procedures or treatments that are not yet included in the ANS list.

Historical increase in health insurance

The National Supplementary Health Agency (ANS) last month approved the maximum annual readjustment index for individual and family health plans. The increase can be up to 15.5%. The decision was taken by the board by a vote of four to one.

This is the largest annual adjustment ever approved by the agency, created in 2000. Health plan operators will be able to apply the index in monthly fees charged between May 2022 and April 2023. But the update of the values ​​can only be carried out from the anniversary date of each contract. If the contract anniversary month is May, it is possible to charge the adjustment retroactively.

Read other news at Imirante.com. Also follow Imirante on social media

twitter, Instagram and TikTok and like our page on Facebook and Youtube. Send information to the Newsroom of the Portal through Whatsapp over the phone (98) 99209-2383.