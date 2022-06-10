I got covid, how long to wait to take a new dose of the vaccine?

Brazil is experiencing a new increase in cases and people with symptoms of covid-19, after the relaxation of some health measures, such as the mandatory use of a mask. And with the vaccination cycle moving towards the application of new doses, many doubts still arise in relation to the reinforcement of the immunizer.

Earlier this month, the Ministry of Health authorized the application of the fourth dose of the vaccine against covid-19 to people over 50 and health workers of all ages. It is necessary to wait an interval of 4 months from the 3rd dose to receive the new booster immunizer. The vaccine serves as an additional protective stimulus to encourage the formation of neutralizing antibodies.

The expansion of the target audience for the fourth dose takes place at a time when Brazil is facing, after easing, an increase in the number of cases and hospitalizations for covid-19. According to Anahp (National Association of Private Hospitals), in the last two weeks, private hospitals across Brazil recorded an average increase of 94% in the number of confirmed cases of covid-19.

Of the calls related to covid-19 in the emergency room (30% of the demand), 4.52% ended up hospitalized and approximately 1.2% needed to be sent to the ICU. The occupancy rate of private hospitals, in the last two weeks, reached an average of 84% – in April this number did not exceed 77.5%.

Anahp’s research also indicated that, in the same period, 5.5% of health professionals were removed with a positive diagnosis of covid-19.

I got covid, when can I get a new dose of the vaccine?

The deadline recommended by the Ministry of Health to take a new dose of the vaccine is 30 days after the onset of symptoms. This indication also extends to children and people who are asymptomatic but who have tested positive for the disease. The organ says that it is necessary to wait for full clinical recovery to then take the additional dose, if the illness lasts longer.

The guidance on the one-month interval in the case of those infected with covid-19, in fact, does not depend on whether the patient is looking for the first, second, third or fourth dose of the immunizer. This is because a transient increase in antibodies occurs as soon as the individual tests positive for covid-19, so it is recommended to postpone the vaccine and wait for the natural low of these antibodies.

In practice, when a person is infected, there is an attempt by the immune system to block the infection, which leads to an increase in antibodies. This is a period when there is a greater risk of complications, so it is better not to apply the vaccine because it can even end up being blamed for a complication that is the disease itself.

What if the symptoms last longer than 30 days?

The maintenance of symptoms – long covid or post-covid syndrome – does not interfere with vaccination. Even if symptoms persist after 30 days, the person must update their vaccine cycle against covid-19.

The only contraindication to taking the immunizer is if the patient has a fever, in this case, he must wait for the febrile period to pass before being vaccinated. If this condition is diagnosed as covid-19, it is necessary to wait for four weeks. The other pathologies must be evaluated individually by the doctor.

I took the vaccine and only later found out I have covid

Specialists guarantee that there is no problem and no need for a revaccination. Waiting for 30 days, the person gains an extra month of protection by taking the vaccine, but does not need to repeat the dose that has already been given.

To ensure a higher degree of protection against variants such as the omicron, it is necessary to follow the guidelines of science and complete the recommended vaccination cycle with all available booster doses, according to the vaccination schedule in each state.

*With information from reports published on 01/18/2022 and 04/07/2022.