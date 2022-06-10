Infinix Zero 5G: mid-range with great performance, battery and full of features | analyze

The Infinix Zero 5G is the most powerful smartphone of the brand to arrive in Brazil by Positivo. It is a premium mid-ranger with appeal in the design and connectivity of the new generation. Does it offer a fair package for the price just above the R$ 2 thousand charged? Let’s check. Despite being a device that fights in the premium segment, the Zero 5G is an all-plastic cell phone and the screen does not have any special protection against scratches and drops. It has a different design, but not unheard of. Infinix decided to bet on curves to favor ergonomics, but this made the device slippery. At least it comes with a case in the box. The IPS LCD screen has a good level of brightness and a refresh rate of 120 Hz. The adopted panel has a high response time and we see blurs when scrolling quickly. Using in 60 Hz or auto mode reduces the effect. The sound is mono only and distorts when at maximum due to excessive treble.

Performance is on account of the Dimesity 900 platform combined with 8 GB of RAM. This is one of the strengths of Zero 5G; it delivers great speed and is at top-of-the-line level. It’s also a great gaming device and doesn’t have an overheating problem. The battery is another strong point of the device as it delivers great autonomy, being among the best we tested. The 33W charger that comes with it takes 1.5 hours to fully fill the battery, but a quick charge of 15 minutes already guarantees extra autonomy for many hours. The photographic set has a 48 MP camera, the same that equips several Chinese intermediaries, a telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom and a dedicated one for background blur. The quality of the photos is decent, but the highlight is the Super Night mode that really makes a big difference. There is also a slimming filter that distorts the photo to make the person thin. The camcorder even records in 4K, but it’s not a strong point of the Zero 5G. Is it worth buying the Infinix Zero 5G? If performance and battery life is what matters most to you, then go for it. Now if camera is important, there are better options on the market. All details can be found at the link below: