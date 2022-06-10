iOS 16 Beta: How does it work? Who can have? Learn all about the version | apps

iOS 16, the iPhone operating system, was officially announced this Monday (6) during WWDC 2022, Apple’s annual conference for developers. The update will include new features and improvements such as the lock screen redesign, new Live Text functions and changes to iMessage. The announcement of the operating system update generated interest on the part of users to install the beta version of iOS. According to Google Trends, a tool that monitors Google searches, there was an increase in searches for the terms “iOS 16 beta profile” and “iOS 16 beta”.

With that in mind, the TechTudo prepared a list that explains everything about the iOS 16 beta program. Understand, below, if it is worth downloading the trial version and if there are risks in its use.

The iOS beta program allows users to access trial versions of Apple’s operating system before its official releases. The version is released to developers first, as the idea is to adapt applications to the new APIs and technologies of the next operating system. After a while, Apple releases the iOS beta program to the public, who will be able to use/test the new features that should be implemented in the OS update.

The public can then provide feedback on the usability of new features and help Apple identify operating system bugs. Any user who has a developer account or is part of Apple’s Beta program can download the development version. Enrollment in the public beta program can be done at “beta.apple.com” (without quotes). Also, the device needs to be compatible with the operating system update. So users of iPhone 7 or earlier, for example, would not be able to test iOS 16.

The iOS beta program is official from Apple and has two versions: one for developers and the other for the public. Paid developer account users have access to the trial version first. The public, on the other hand, has to wait about a month to access the resources under development.

The iOS Beta Profile, on the other hand, is an unofficial website that allows any user to download the beta version of iOS for developers. As it is an independent channel, it is not possible to guarantee the security of the iOS Beta Profile download. It is also worth noting that the beta versions are in the development phase and, therefore, may have bugs and weaknesses. Therefore, even in the official beta program, some apps may not work correctly on your device.

What is the difference between the public version and the developer version?

The developer beta is released to those who have an Apple Developer Program account. As such, developers have first-hand access to the features being tested for the new update. To enroll in the program, you must pay an annual fee of U$99 (equivalent to R$484, in direct conversion).

The public beta is nothing more than the same version used by developers made available a while later to members of the public beta, who do not need to pay fees. In the version, the technology company allows users of the program to provide feedback to Apple to help in the process of improving the operating system.

Is it worth using? Do you have risks?

The iOS beta program usually runs from June to September. During these months, versions are being improved and updated according to user feedback. So, the closer to June, the more recent the version and the more it tends to have glitches and slowness – something common in operating systems that are in the testing phase. Regarding these errors mentioned above, we can also mention the fact that many apps have not yet been updated to work in the new version and, therefore, may have forced stops or malfunctions.

Also, the battery is often consumed faster in development versions. Journalist Jason Cipriani also reported in an article on the specialized website ZDNet that, in previous beta programs, his iPhone completely stopped responding while trying to make a call. To get it working again, it was necessary to restore the device, which made him lose files and a few hours of his day in solving the problem. The decision whether or not to use the public beta will depend on whether it is more important for you to have access to new features early or to use the device without instability.

In tests carried out by the TechTudo, iOS 16 Beta has so far proved to be quite stable from the point of view of implementing the new features. No crashes occurred. Sometimes the widgets on the new lock screen take a few moments longer to charge, but the biggest impact is on the battery. It is notorious that the cell phone heats up more, probably due to the increase in computational use. As a result, autonomy has decreased significantly.

How to install and use iOS 16 beta?

A tip to prevent crashes and not lose your iPhone files is to back up your device before installing the iOS 16 beta. To do this, go to Settings and tap your name. Then go to “iCloud” and then tap “iCloud Backup”. Once this is done, enable iCloud backup.

At the time of publishing this article, the iOS 16 beta is only available to developers. In this case, to use the system version, go to “developer.apple.com” (without quotes) with your iPhone, then scroll down. Then tap on the iOS 16 banner and go to “Download” located in the upper right corner of the screen. Once that’s done, sign in with your Apple Developer account and tap “Install Profile”. Then go to “Allow”.

Now, open your iPhone Settings again and then select the iOS beta downloaded option below your Apple ID. Tap “Install” and enter your password. After reading the terms of service, click “Install”. Once that’s done, it’s time to access the “General” tab in iPhone Settings. Then go to “Privacy & Security”. Scroll down and activate iOS 16 for developer.

