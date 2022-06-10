Issue #725: The New Rule for Health Insurance | The subject

Talita Negri and her 3-year-old daughter travel nearly 1,000 kilometers so that she has access to the appropriate treatment for her health problem. To assist Victoria, who has microcephaly with motor and intellectual impairment, she went to court and demanded that the medical assistance company finance the cost of clinics and specialized professionals. “Today, she can stand up on her own”, Talita is proud in a statement to the subject team. Stories like this may become even rarer after the STJ, by 6 to 3, defined that the list of procedures of the National Supplementary Health Agency should be considered exhaustive. That is, health plans are exempt from offering any treatment or therapy that is not on the ANS list. But, points out the doctor Lígia Bahia, there is a “comma” in the text that allows exceptions. In an interview with Julia Duailibi, the professor and coordinator of the research group on collective health at UERJ explains why judges of the 1st and 2nd instances must “recognise the abuses and absurd interpretations” of health plans. However, she worries about the “great blackmail” that companies use to justify price increases and influence the decisions of the ANS – whose role is to defend consumer rights, but “blatantly” stands on the other side. She also talks about the pressure that such a measure can put on the Unified Health System: “The SUS was for the poor and the health plans, for the less poor”.