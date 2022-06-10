It farmer recovers from heart attack and receives surprise from Xanxer hospital staff

The resident of It, also in the West, was hospitalized for two weeks in February for cardiac treatment. In early April, the farmer suffered an acute myocardial infarction and returned to HRSP. He spent 54 days in hospital and received a surprise from the hospital staff.

The news of the discharge was celebrated by the patient, the medical team, nursing and psychology professionals. It was difficult, but it was worth it. My recovery was excellent. Today I feel like a different person, my breath is relieved and my body is working properly, said Neori.

Regarding the surprise of the collaborators, who celebrated the discharge, the patient stated: I did not expect everyone to enter my room to say goodbye to me. It was exciting. I just have to thank you. Thank you very much!

Regarding the service at the HRSP, Neori Kobs evaluated: Grade 10 for the entire team, not just the doctors and nurses, but for everyone. I don’t have any complaints, I just have to apologize. I admit there were a few days I was rude to the team, but they just did what they did for my own good. I have nothing to complain about, just thank the whole team. My gratitude. I’m thrilled to get to this day, she said.



