James Webb Telescope is hit by micrometeoroid; is there risk? – 06/09/2022

The James Webb Space Telescope (JWST), the largest observatory in space today, was hit by a micrometeoroid, dust-sized particles at extreme speeds, recently. The impact occurred in one of the primary mirrors of the equipment in orbit.

Launched in December last year, the telescope has already experienced similar collisions with other meteoroids, but this was the biggest impact so far, according to scientists. NASA believes this happened between the 23rd and 25th of May.

“Since launch, we’ve had four measurable minor micrometeoroid strikes that have been consistent with expectations. And this one most recently is bigger than our predictions,” Lee said. Feinbergmember of the team JWSTin a statement from NASA, the United States space agency.

Webb has been in space at a distance of 1.6 million kilometers from Earth since January of this year. Its release took place on December 25, 2021.

In its composition, special sensors and 18 gold-plated mirror structures work together. This entire structure will help you to record images and provide data on exoplanets (outside the solar system), black holes, among others.

small damage

In this case, the damage was small. NASA reported that the James Webb continues in normal operation and that more detailed analyzes are still in progress.

This type of collision with fragments of space rocks is not unexpected by the researchers. During construction of the telescope, engineers simulated real impacts with test samples, including the mirrors, to understand how to strengthen the structure.

It was also developed with a built-in protection mechanism that allows it to perform maneuvers during its orbit to avoid known meteor showers.

Importance of James Webb

The telescope is a partnership between NASA, ESA (European Space Agency) and the Canadian Space Agency. It was launched from French Guiana last year, coupled to the Ariane 5 rocket.

Its mission is also to search for galaxies dated to the early Universe, understand the life cycle of stars and find distant planets.

These space records already have a date set to arrive here. The telescope is designed to send its first color images of the cosmos on July 12 this year.

On the official website of James Webb it is possible to access a counter that shows how many days are left and follow that moment.

Data obtained during telescope alignment and instrument preparation will also be made publicly available. The space agency said there should be no delays to these dates because of the incident.

“This recent impact has not caused any change to Webb’s schedule of operations,” NASA said.

*With information from the Cnet website.