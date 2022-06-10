Joelma has exposed health and hospital talks about complications

Joelma da Silva Mendes, better known artistically as Joelma, has returned to be among the most talked about topics of the moment in recent weeks. The famous singer and businesswoman left her admirers very worried this Wednesday afternoon (08) when she was hospitalized after having serious sequelae because of Covid-19.

For those who don’t know, the songwriter was admitted to a hospital in São Paulo after worrying fans about the constant swelling that she has had on her face. According to information from columnist Leo Dias, from Metrópoles, she is hospitalized at Hospital São Luiz Itaim, in the South Zone of the city, and has received a medical diagnosis.

The famous has a swelling caused by the accumulation of liquid. She was hospitalized as a precaution and for examinations. According to the singer’s advice, the hospitalization was routine. But now, the hospital complex that attended the famous issued a note, this Thursday (9), updating the singer’s clinical picture.

The institution revealed that Joelma suffers from gastritis, esophagitis and an edema that were possibly acquired after four infections of the coronavirus.

“São Paulo, June 9, 2022 – Hospital São Luiz Itaim informs that patient Joelma da Silva Mendes was admitted to the unit on the 6th for a check-up after four episodes of Covid-19. During the exams, the singer was diagnosed with esophagitis, gastritis and edema, complications possibly resulting from the coronavirus infection.

“During hospitalization, there was a significant improvement in the edema condition. The patient is recovering well and is expected to be discharged over the weekend. On medical advice, she must remain at home for 7 days with adequate food and the necessary care”, she concluded.