Know in which cases bariatric surgery is indicated

Study shows that patients who had surgery were 32% less likely to develop diseases such as cancer

The number of people with obesity is increasing every year and this is considered worrying as obesity can be linked to the risk of developing 13 different types of cancer.

Research on Surgical Procedures and Long-Term Efficacy in the Incidence and Death of Neoplastic Diseases by the Cleveland Clinic and published in the scientific journal Jama observed that people with obesity who had bariatric surgery to lose weight had a lower risk of developing the disease.

The study points out that the incidence of cancer is lower among obese patients who had surgery than obese patients who did not have surgery.

According to endocrinologist César Penna, the study validates what the medical community has been defending for years by the effective results it provides to those facing the challenge of obesity.

“Bariatric surgery is mainly intended for the treatment of morbid obesity. However, it is also recommended for those who live with diseases related to excess body fat or accentuated by it. It can also act in the prevention of diseases such as cancer, it is prescribed as a solution for those who have already tried other paths and did not get positive answers”, emphasizes the doctor.

According to the World Health Organization, surgery should be indicated in cases of obesity grade II and III, with or without associated diseases, when the patient has a BMI above 35 kg.

“All people indicated to undergo this surgery must undergo a rigorous medical evaluation with a multidisciplinary team comprised of a surgeon, a nutritionist, a psychologist, a cardiologist and other medical specialties”, says Penna.

The Ministry of Health also indicates some cases in which bariatric surgery is not recommended. “Having an uncontrolled psychiatric disorder, including drug and alcohol use; have severe, decompensated heart or lung disease; having portal hypertension with esophageal varices; having inflammatory diseases of the upper digestive tract or suffering from Cushing’s syndrome from cancer” exemplified the doctor.