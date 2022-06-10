Maranhão records one death and 272 cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours



The fatality rate of Covid-19 in Maranhão, in turn, is at 2.48%. (Photo: Reproduction)



SÃO LUÍS – The Secretary of State for Health (SES) reported, in a bulletin released this Thursday night (9), that Maranhão has 10,890 deaths and 439,931 confirmed cases of the new coronavirus (Covid-19). According to SES, there was a record of death from Covid-19 in the state and 272 people were infected by the disease in the last 24 hours, 155 of which in the Greater Island of São Luís, five in Imperatriz and 112 in the other municipalities. The fatality rate of Covid-19 in Maranhão, in turn, is at 2.48%.

According to SES, no deaths from the new coronavirus in Maranhão happened in the last 24 hours. The recorded death occurred in the city of Imperatriz, in previous days/weeks, and was awaiting the result of a laboratory test.

The SES report points out that all 217 municipalities in Maranhão have already recorded confirmed cases of Covid-19.

SES also reveals that 426,694 people have already recovered from Covid-19 in Maranhão. These patients had confirmed recovery and were released according to the guidance of the Ministry of Health, as they spent 14 days in isolation, counting from the date of onset of symptoms, and remain asymptomatic.

The SES bulletin also updated the picture of patients infected with the new coronavirus in Maranhão. Among the 439,931 confirmed cases, there are 10,890 deaths, 6 ICU admissions (4 in the public network and 2 in the private network), 6 hospitalizations in a ward, 2,335 patients in home isolation and 419,003 people cured. Patients who test positive for Covid-19 are being monitored by teams from the Center for Strategic Information on Health Surveillance (CIEVS).

Since the beginning of monitoring in Maranhão, SES has already carried out 1,096,401 diagnostic tests. There are 10,890 deaths, 426,694 recoveries and 2,347 active cases, in addition to 722 suspected cases and 728,311 discarded cases. The methodology of the Ministry of Health counts deaths and cured patients among confirmed cases of Covid-19.

People who show symptoms of the new coronavirus in São Luís can look for the Polyclínica Diamante Testing Center and the Emergency Care Units (UPAs) in Vinhais, Parque Vitória, Cidade Operária and Araçagy. Health and public safety professionals are being attended exclusively at Viva da Beira-Mar. For the population in the interior of Maranhão, regional hospitals continue to carry out the collection for the exams.

Read other news at Imirante.com. Also follow Imirante on social media

twitter, Instagram and TikTok and like our page on Facebook and Youtube. Send information to the Newsroom of the Portal through Whatsapp over the phone (98) 99209-2383.