Marcos Mion takes a stand against the approval of the ANS’s exhaustive list: “total repudiation”

247 – Presenter Marcos Mion repudiated this Wednesday (8) the approval, by 6 votes to 3, of the exhaustive list of the National Supplementary Health Agency (ANS) that deals with the coverage of health plans for procedures outside the list of approved therapies by the agency. Mion, who is the father of Romeo, a 17-year-old autistic teenager, said he “can’t think of a dignified and honorable justification for voting in favor of this.”

“An absurdity without size that puts the lives of millions of people who depend on a health plan at risk. Yes, the denial of an exam, a surgery, a treatment, KILLS”, wrote the presenter in the caption of the video that he published on his Instagram account.

With the decision of the Supreme Court of Justice (STJ), health operators have to cover only the procedures included in the list, which can leave out treatments for autistic people, with cancer, serious diseases and some disabilities.

“Money won once again and was placed above our needs, our lives,” Mion said.

In the video, the presenter congratulates ministers Nancy Andrighi, Tarso Sanseverino and Mauro Ribeiro, who voted against the exhaustive list and asks that the names of those who voted in favor never be forgotten.

“Let’s not forget those who voted IN FAVOR of the exhaustive list: Luis Felipe Salomão, Villas Bôas Cuevas, Raul Araújo, Isabel Gallotti, Marco Buzzi and Marco Aurélio Bellizze. This decision by the STJ puts in the hands of health plan lawyers an excellent justification for them to be able to deny the requests of the families using the law”, he concludes.

The majority of the Justices of the Court followed the vote of the Justice Rapporteur of the cases in question, Luis Felipe Salomão, with a complement given by Justice Villas Bôas Cueva. In their argument, the exemplifying role could affect the pricing of health plans in such a way that the very offer of services could be compromised.

