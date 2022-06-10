Microsoft should require SSD in new Windows 11 PCs

An information released by the consulting firm is dividing opinions TrendFocus in a new report. It is reported that computer manufacturers, the famous OEMs (ASUS, Lenovo, Dell, etc.), under pressure from Microsoftno longer sell desktops and notebooks with the HD as the unit responsible for booting the Windows 11. The recommendation is to focus entirely on SSDs.

The Redmond giant even set a deadline for this new conduct to become the industry standard: January 2023. Manufacturers are resistant to the schedule. According to the vice president of Trendfocus, John Chenmany manufacturers are trying to convince Microsoft to move the deadline to 2024 in emerging markets, regions where the cost per gig of SSDs compared to HDDs still has a more significant impact.

Initially, according to Chen, the recommendation was that hard drives be dropped this year as the main boot drive for Windows 11, but OEMs managed to defer to next year. In addition to a change in the way new computers will be sold, it is quite possible that Microsoft’s own communication with Windows requirements will change over the next few years. Windows 11 was released with two features where the company requires SSD: DirectStorage it’s the Windows Subsystem for Android.

However, in the Windows 11 requirements, the information is passed that the system requires at least 64 GB of storage, but does not clearly mention a specific storage unit, leaving room for the interpretation that it can be SSD or HD, since the system can be used with both. But Microsoft’s focus is on the SSD. Situation that started to walk in this direction from Windows 10.

Most manufacturers, especially in models sold outside of Brazil, already focus on the SSD for the main unit of desktops and notebooks. Obviously there are exceptions, and, depending on the region, the use of HD can still be more strategic (which does not mean being ideal in terms of performance) for a manufacturer to sell a certain line.

With this new rule, it is very likely that we will have more machines on the market that follow the classic SSD + HD combination. In which an SSD acts as the main unit, responsible for allocating the system, and a higher capacity HD works as secondary storage.

Microsoft has yet to comment on the case.